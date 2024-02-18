Nintendo tells game publishers that Switch 2 release will be delayed





(Bloomberg) — Nintendo is advising game makers to delay the release of next-generation consoles until early 2025, according to people familiar with the matter.

A successor to the popular Switch had been targeted for release at the end of this year, but multiple publishers are reportedly expecting the company to slip into the next model, according to people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity because it hasn't been announced yet. ing.

Nintendo has told some publishing executives not to expect consoles to be released until March 2025 at the earliest. That means the next console won't arrive in time for the important holiday shopping period, which is usually the ideal timing for a new console's debut.

Seven years after its release, the Switch has sold more than 139 million units and spawned blockbuster hits like two award-winning Legend of Zelda games and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which sold more than 60 million copies. I did. This handheld hybrid gadget has maintained the hype longer than most gaming consoles, with Nintendo stock hitting an all-time high this week as investors look to the next generation beyond the coming months. did. This delay will test Nintendo's patience as they seek to further extend the lifespan of the current Switch.

Kyoto-based Nintendo has released a relatively small number of games for the Switch this year, but Tokyo-based analyst Serkan Toto says this means the company will not be releasing its biggest hits on the next-gen Switch. I see this as a sign that things are coming.

Toto said Nintendo will likely have a fairly dry pipeline this year. We may see more remakes of older Nintendo hits in 2024, as the company looks to keep its blockbusters going for the next console. In any case, 2024 will be a very difficult year for Nintendo without new devices.

A Nintendo spokesperson said the company had nothing to comment on. The game maker has remained tight-lipped about the possibility of a Switch successor, with President Shuntaro Furukawa promising to discuss next year's plans after reporting its March quarter results. News of the delay was previously reported by Video Games Chronicle.

