Consumer Research: Why not Google? Your search results could be a scam.

The company is a company often associated with Internet search. It is now used as a verb. When I want to know something, I look it up on Google. However, we found a very cunning scammer who managed to outwit the popular search engine. After four months of tracking the behavior of a company selling keto gummies, I Googled for answers and discovered that things are not at all what they seem.

When I Googled “keto gummies,” the first ads that popped up were all questionable. For example, when I clicked on one of them, I was directed to a fake article promoting the benefits of gummy bears. This article was written by a guy called Adam Gold, who is a certified health coach based in Florida. However, when searching for a photo of the doctor, I found that on another site his name was Chilean cardiologist Miguel Acevedo, and on another site that the same man in a doctor's white coat was a Czech cardiologist. It turned out to be Yan Drahokpil. But he's not actually a doctor. He just plays in front of the camera. He is a stock photo he model known as Handsome Old Doctor (ID#79702797) on the Dreamstime stock photo website.

I asked Google's leaders whether they review ads to make sure they're not fraudulent. Google spokesperson Davis Thompson said, “We have extensive advertising policies that prohibit ads that attempt to deceive users, and each year billions of ads that violate our advertising policies are blocked or blocked. It's being deleted.” We are reviewing the ad in question and will take appropriate action. ”

However, as we tracked the scams over several months, we found that when Google removed one fraudulent ad, it was replaced by another. And most of them had these things in common. The registrar is typically Namecheap Inc. Owner names are always redacted for privacy. The actual address is in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. However, it is highly unlikely that the company is actually there. I know this because the address listed in the website registration is the same address used by a company called Withheld for Privacy. This company, as the name suggests, helps businesses keep their domain registration information private.

To my surprise, I discovered scams even among organic products. So are the so-called actual results. Red flags jumped off the screen. Why does the University of Pittsburgh Department of Psychiatry have an article about keto gummies?

As it turns out, that's not the case. Clicking on the result will redirect you to the web address afnethealthy.com. And the post is a fake ad claiming that Shark Tank is endorsing keto gummies. That's a lie. “Shark Tank” star Lori Greiner warned TikTok: “They're fake.” Those are fraudulent advertisements. Don't pay attention to them. Please do not purchase these products. ”

However, when genuine Google search results are mixed with fraud, it becomes very difficult for consumers to investigate on their own. One Google search result makes it appear as if the American Heart Association endorses keto gummies. However, when I clicked on the site, I was directed to another scam. It was a fake Fox News article that once again falsely claimed that “Shark Tank” was endorsing gummies.

And it seems no legitimate institution is immune to scammers, even a small community college in New York's Southern Tier. One of the results on one Google search using the search term “keto gummies” looked as if her SUNY Bloom had published a review of this gummy. But clicking on the link didn't take them to his website at the university, instead telling them that two of his fellow “Shark Tank” contestants, Megan, Riley, and her sister Sarah Nuth, had created the gummies. You will be redirected to a fake site with fake advertisements that claim to be fraudulent. .

Yes, Riley and Noose appeared on “Shark Tank” in 2012. But they weren't throwing gummies. In its place was a children's dance company called Tippi Toes.

So, Google, I have a question for you. How were scammers able to manipulate real search results? How did Google, a company with $305.6 billion in annual revenue, allow it? How can we trust that the results are real?

Thompson responded, “Malicious attackers are constantly evolving their methods to circumvent our protections, and our teams need to be extremely careful.” We have reviewed the additional screenshots you shared and have taken appropriate action.

I alerted the State University of New York, Broome, and a spokesperson wrote that the Information Technology Services (ITS) department is closely monitoring the issue and working to resolve it. We appreciate WHEC's interest in this important topic. ”

Ironically, I searched on Google to determine which results were real and which were scams. If you search for images on Google, you'll find a lot of information. That's because every fake ad was able to capture the screen of the person appearing in the ad. They were then able to easily find the original image and determine if the photo in the ad was fake.

This is Deannas Do List for finding fakes in Google search.

Be careful when Googling products you are unfamiliar with. Scammers selling products are most likely to falsify search results. In these cases, use Google Image Search to determine if the information is genuine. Be careful if the reviews are glowing. It may be a scam. Look for photoshop on product placement. For example, photoshopping celebrities with keto gummies is a common scam. But photoshopped product photos often look weird. If you see a celebrity promoting a product and the video quality is poor, be suspicious. AI is definitely improving, but for now AI-altered celebrity videos are usually a little blurry, and lips and voices don't always match. If it seems too good to be true, take note.Related articles: Scams Google Online Scams

