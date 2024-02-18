Business opportunities will boom in Africa in 2024





sunday mail

large business ideas

Stephen Chicozo

As 2024 approaches, Africa is on the brink of economic recovery, promising unparalleled opportunities for smart entrepreneurs and investors around the world. The continent's dynamic combination of technological innovation, youth demographics and policy reform is redefining its role in global markets.

Renewable energy takes center stage

Africa's rich natural resources are fueling a green revolution, especially in the renewable energy sector. Countries like Kenya that have geothermal projects. And with its solar power plants, Morocco is leading the way towards a sustainable future. The continent has vast untapped potential for solar, wind and hydropower, attracting significant investment and pointing to a bright future for green companies.

Inspired by Magdalene Okolo from Nigeria, founder of Solar Sister. Okoro is at the forefront of promoting renewable energy in rural Nigeria through her innovative approach. Solar Sister empowers women by training them to become clean energy entrepreneurs and facilitating the distribution of solar her lanterns, home her systems, and clean her cookstoves. This initiative not only addresses energy poverty but also supports the economic empowerment of women in Nigeria.

Agritech: Sowing the seeds of innovation

Agriculture, the backbone of Africa's economy, is undergoing digital transformation. As the world's attention turns to food security and sustainable practices, the continent's agritech sector is ripe for investment. Innovations such as drone-assisted precision agriculture, climate-smart agriculture, and blockchain for supply chain integrity are revolutionizing the way Africa feeds itself and the world.

I am inspired by Ghanaian Aloysius Atta, co-founder and CEO of Farmerline, a company that transforms the way farmers receive information, financing, and agricultural inputs. Farmerline uses mobile technology to bridge the information gap, ensuring farmers get timely advice on best practices, weather forecasts and market prices essential to success.

Fintech: Bridging the economic gap

Africa's fintech revolution is dismantling traditional barriers to financial inclusion. Mobile money platforms such as M-Pesa and EcoCash have laid the foundation, but the future of the sector lies in expanding services to the unbanked through digital banking, insurtech and blockchain technology. . This financial democratization not only empowers individuals but also fosters economic growth across the continent.

I am motivated by Dr. Ethel Chiwala-Mpambwa from Zimbabwe. Founder and CEO of MoneyMart Finance, a fintech company that seeks to advance the economic exclusion of small businesses, women and youth by providing financial and credit solutions. MoneyMart not only supports businesses, but also takes care of financial management, tracking sales and expenses and addressing the huge gap in financial management tools tailored for the African market.

E-commerce: Digital marketplaces are booming

Africa's e-commerce sector is set to explode as internet penetration and mobile connectivity increases. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to online shopping, creating a booming market for digital retail, logistics and payment solutions. This digital marketplace provides a gateway for local artisans and entrepreneurs to access global markets, transforming local economies.

I am backed by the former CEO and current Chairman of Jumia Nigeria, which is part of the Jumia Group. Under her leadership, Jumia has expanded its services and market reach across Africa, expanding its online marketplace for products such as electronics and trendy clothing, alongside Jumia Logistics and its payment platform, JumiaPay. provided. Jumia became the first African technology startup to list on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019.

Healthcare and Health Tech: A vision of universal access

Africa's health sector faces significant challenges, but also great opportunities. The push for universal healthcare is driving innovation in telemedicine, mobile medical apps, and affordable medical devices. Investments in health infrastructure and services are essential to building resilient health systems that can withstand future crises.

My inspiration is Emilian from South Africa, CEO and Founder of Ilara Health, a health tech startup that provides affordable diagnostic tools to primary care physicians in peri-urban and rural clinics across Africa. This is Mr. Popa. Ilara Health partners with companies that produce innovative, low-cost diagnostic devices and integrates them into a technology-based platform, making diagnostics affordable and accessible to millions of people for the first time. I am.

Education and EdTech: Unleashing the potential

With the world's youngest population, Africa's future depends on unlocking human potential through education. EdTech startups are at the forefront, offering scalable solutions for online learning and digital literacy. Demand for vocational and professional training provides fertile ground for initiatives aimed at equipping young people with future-ready skills.

I am inspired by Farai Munjoma from Zimbabwe, co-founder of Shasha Network, an online platform that provides high school students with access to course notes, past exam questions, and career guidance. Shasha Network aims to make quality educational resources available to all learners in Africa, regardless of their geographic or socio-economic status.

Infrastructure and tourism: building the future

Infrastructure development remains a vitally important area, with vast opportunities in transport, energy and urban planning. Similarly, the tourism sector has untapped potential in ecotourism and cultural experiences, awaiting investors ready to explore Africa's rich heritage and natural beauty.

I am motivated by Bex Ndlovu, founder of African Bush Camps, a safari company offering luxury tented camps and lodges in Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia. Ndlovusu's commitment to conservation and community revitalization through tourism has set the standard for responsible safari operations in southern Africa.

Manufacturing and innovation: new frontiers

As Africa moves towards industrialization, opportunities abound for manufacturing thanks to the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement. Additionally, the technology sector continues to be at the forefront of innovation, with startups across the continent breaking new ground in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

My inspiration is Senegalese-born Magat Wade, founder of Skin is Skin, a skin care company that uses natural ingredients from Africa to create lip balms and other products. Waze's work focuses on ethical sourcing and manufacturing that promotes biodiversity and job creation, while delivering high-quality products to global markets.

road ahead

As 2024 approaches, Africa's business opportunities demand attention from the global business community. The continent's journey towards economic empowerment and sustainability is more than just a story of growth. It is an invitation to be part of a transformative legacy. For entrepreneurs and investors, the message is clear: Africa is open for business and now is the time to act.

* Stephene Chikozho is Managing Director of Urbane Create Agency, a strategy, marketing and advertising agency. He writes in a personal capacity.

