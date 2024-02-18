One artificial intelligence expert is “terrified” by OpenAI's new text-to-video conversion tool Sora





Another breakthrough generative artificial intelligence tool announced Thursday by the company behind ChatGPT is expected to accelerate the spread of deepfake videos and impact nearly every industry.

Sora, an AI application that takes written prompts and turns them into original videos, is already so powerful that one AI expert says it's “terrifying.”

“Generative AI tools are evolving very rapidly and we have social networks. This leads to the Achilles heel of our democracy, but it couldn't have happened at a worse time. ” Oren Etzioni, founder of TruMedia.org, told CBS MoneyWatch. The nonprofit, which specializes in combating AI-based disinformation in political campaigns, focuses on identifying manipulated media, including so-called deepfake videos.

“As we try to solve this problem, we are facing one of the most consequential elections in history,” he added, referring to the 2024 presidential election.

Sora maker OpenAI has shared a teaser of its text-to-video model on X, with a sophisticated look that “features highly detailed scenes, complex camera movements, and multiple characters with vibrant emotions.” I explained that you can instantly create a 60-second long video.

This tool is not yet publicly available. For now, OpenAI is restricting its use to a “red team” and some visual artists, designers and filmmakers who test products and provide feedback to the company before releasing them more widely.

OpenAI said safety experts will evaluate the tool to understand how it can generate misinformation and hateful content.

Landing soon

Etzioni said advances in technology appear to be outpacing checks and balances on these types of tools. He believes in using AI effectively and putting guardrails in place.

“We're trying to build this plane as we fly it, so it's scheduled to land in November, if not earlier. And we don't have the Federal Aviation Administration, we don't have the history, we don't have the information. No, we have the tools in place to do this,” he said.

Etzioni said the only thing holding back the tool from widespread adoption is the company itself, adding that he believes similar technology from Sora and OpenAI competitors will be made publicly available in the coming months.

Of course, not only celebrities but also ordinary people can fall victim to deepfake fraud.

“and [Sora] “This will make it even easier for malicious actors to generate high-quality video deepfakes, giving them more flexibility in creating videos that can be used for offensive purposes,” said identity verification company iProov. Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Andrew Newell told CBS. Money watch.

This puts the onus on organizations such as banks to develop their own AI-based tools to protect consumers from potential threats.

Banks that rely on video authentication security measures are most at risk, he added.

Threats to actors and creators

The functionality of this tool is most closely related to the worker's skills in content creation, such as film production and media.

“Voice actors and those who create short videos for video games, educational purposes, advertising, etc. will be most directly affected,” he said.

“Multimodal models could be a game-changer for professions like marketing and creatives, could bring significant cost savings to film and TV producers, and could be generated by AI rather than using actors. “This could contribute to the dissemination of content that has been published,” said Reece Hayden, Senior Analyst. ABI Research, a technology intelligence company, told CBS MoneyWatch.

Sora makes it easy for anyone (even those with no artistic ability) to create visual content, allowing users to develop a style of media that they can choose and explore.

“Even a giant like Netflix could allow end users to develop their own content based on prompts,” Hayden said.

More from CBS News

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch based in New York, where she covers small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending, and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on her CBS News streaming to discuss her own coverage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/openai-sora-text-to-video-tool/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos