Google releases Android 15 Developer Preview 1: new features, targeted phones, and more

Google has released the first developer preview of Android 15, giving you an early glimpse of the upcoming operating system update, scheduled for fall 2024. This preview highlights enhanced user privacy protections, developer tools, and performance optimizations. What's New in Android 15 Developer Preview 1The most significant privacy feature is an upgraded version of Google's Privacy Sandbox initiative, which leverages anonymous data groups rather than individual user data for ad targeting. We also added file integrity checking using encryption to prevent malware tampering. Users can now share selected app windows during screen recording instead of the entire screen. On the productivity side, Android 15 extends the Health Connect API introduced in Android 14 to integrate more health and fitness data types. This will give users a central hub to monitor their workouts, sleep, and heart rate. This preview also enables MIDI 2.0 support for music composition apps over a USB connection. For developers, the camera API provides more control over image features such as brightness and flash strength. This is intended to improve the app experience on premium camera hardware such as Google's Pixel devices. Performance optimization is done through a dynamic performance framework for managing CPU, GPU, and thermal workloads. Apps can now prioritize power efficiency over peak performance when needed. Phones eligible for Android 15 developer preview The initial preview is available only on select Google Pixel phones and tablets for testing. All of these smartphones (and tablets) are powered by Google's Tensor SoC, by the way. Pixel 8 and 8 ProPixel 7, 7 Pro and 7aPixel 6, 6 Pro and 6aPixel FoldPixel TabletStable Android 15 Release TimingFurther beta releases are expected in the coming months before Android 15 is stable. As the preview cycle continues, Google will solicit developer feedback to improve features and APIs. The company is targeting a platform stability milestone of June 2023, indicating that key APIs and behaviors will be complete by then. The stable release of Android 15 could happen later this year in October to coincide with the launch of the Pixel 9 series, but older Pixels will receive the update over-the-air.

