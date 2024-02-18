10 interesting facts about Google Doodle





When you visit Google's homepage, it's not uncommon to notice that the logo has been changed to celebrate something, whether it's a holiday, an event, or a person. These colorful artworks, known as Google Doodles, had humble beginnings, but to date more than 5,000 have been created by many artists.

What was the first ever Google Doodle? What does it have to do with Pac-Man? And can I design it myself? Explore the interesting world of Google Doodles.

1. The first doodle was done while I was away.

If you're away from work, you'll probably pop up an email out-of-office notification. Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin had something else in mind when they were attending the 1998 Burning Man festival.

Google

To let everyone know that this pair doesn't exist, they placed the Burning Man logo after Google's second “O.” It's very old, dating from before Google was incorporated, and features a Yahoo-inspired exclamation point.

What basically started as a joke spawned a decades-long art form called Google Doodles.

2. Doodles vary by country

Doodles are now international. Some appear globally across all versions of Google, while others highlight local holidays and culture for specific countries. Different doodles may appear in different countries on the same day.

Google

The first Doodle outside the United States appeared on July 14, 2000 (two years after the first Doodle) to celebrate Bastille Day in France. The festival includes fireworks, so it's included in the doodle.

3. Doodles are now animated for Halloween

It didn't take long for Doodle to take it to the next level: animation. In 2000, to celebrate Halloween, artist Laurie Loeb designed his spooky GIF, complete with glowing jack-o-lanterns and dangling spiders.

Google

Since then, more advanced animated doodles have emerged, but GIFs are here to stay.

4. Doodles can take hours or years to create

One of the fastest doodles ever was about the discovery of water on the moon in November 2009. Doodles artist girlfriend Jennifer Hom recalls the story on the Google Doodles website.

She stumbled across a news article about the event that morning. Just before she was about to eat her lunch, she received a call to have her Doodle “sketched, drafted, completed and published on all homepages within 4 hours.”

Google

At the other end of the spectrum is Doodle Champion Island Games. This is an expansive role-playing sports game designed for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

It was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and involved a large development team, including collaboration with Japanese anime company Studio 4℃. Thankfully, they were able to complete the project and now you can play Doodle Champion Island Games in all its glory.

5. Pac-Man is a playable doodle

Pac-Man is as iconic as Google, but what better way to introduce the first interactive doodle than by introducing the yellow champer himself? To celebrate Pac-Man's 30th anniversary in 2010, the Google logo was turned into a playable version of the game with original sound effects, gameplay logic, and even bugs.

Google

This title was featured on Google's homepage for two days, and is one of many Google Doodles you can still play today.

6. You can view birthday doodles.

Forget worrying about newspaper headlines from the day you are born. What about today's Google Doodles? You may have been born before his year 1998, but you can check which doodles have appeared on your birthday since then.

Just visit the Google Doodles home page and use the “Find Your Doodle” feature. You can also search for doodles by style, color, topic, and more. You don't have to miss another Doodle.

7. Graffiti exists in many art forms

Now that you've learned about animated and interactive doodles, this is just the beginning. The first video Doodle was released on Charlie Chaplin's birthday in 2011, and other videos celebrating Lucille Ball and Freddie Mercury were born in the same year.

In 2018, the first VR/360 doodle was released, inspired by French film pioneer Georges Méliès. In 2020, composer Johann Sebastian's Bach was celebrated with his AI-powered Doodle, which uses machine learning to transform melodies into Bach's style.

Not all Doodles are this technologically advanced. Some are made from plants, quilts, and coffee. It turns out you can make anything into the Google logo.

8. Submitting your doodle ideas is easy

Have a great idea for a doodle that you think Google missed? Just email the team at [email protected].

They receive hundreds of ideas every day, and they seem to read them all. If you want a shot at fame with your doodle idea, make sure it's something unique.

9. Students can design their own doodles

If you've dreamed of having your own Doodle grace the Google homepage, you might be in luck. Google has his own team of Doodlers in-house, but he sometimes hires outside artists to do the work.

Google

However, if you are a K-12 student, check out the Doodle for Google initiative. Not only will your boyfriend's doodle be seen by millions of people, but you can also win scholarships, school skills, and more. Started in 2005, this contest is Google's longest running contest.

10. Doodles has a cat mascot

The internet loves cats, so it makes sense that Doodles' mascot of sorts is a black cat called Momo, modeled after the former Google designer's real-life pet. The black cat appeared in his 2015 Halloween His Doodle, but it wasn't until his Magic Cat Academy game a year later that Momo made headlines.

Google

Currently, Momo is the most popular Doodle character. You're most likely to find her on Halloween, but she shows up in other places too, so keep your eyes peeled for her.

It's a testament to Google's brand strength that it's okay to change the logo frequently. Visit Google's homepage right now and you'll find some fun doodles to admire. And you'll probably learn something too.

