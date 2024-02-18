Google releases Android 15 developer preview





Google has officially released the first developer preview (DP) of Android 15, marking the first steps towards the next iteration of the widely used mobile operating system. Although rumors suggested an earlier release, this first build was released one day later on February 16, 2024. For developers and enthusiasts looking to take a peek into the future of Android, this release marks the beginning of an exciting journey.

However, there is still some uncertainty as we wait for the final version. Google's timeline outlines a gradual rollout starting with one more DP build in March, followed by two beta releases in April and May. Interestingly, an important milestone called “Platform Stability” comes in his June. This means that the API and app-side behavior are complete, giving developers a stable target for optimizing their applications. Google has refrained from revealing the exact launch date, but has guaranteed a “several months” period after June, suggesting it could be released in late 2024. There is.

As expected with early DP builds, there are few significant feature additions. For now, we will continue to focus primarily on developer-centric tools and improvements. One notable addition is the introduction of partial screen sharing. This feature allows users to share or record specific app windows rather than the entire screen, providing a more granular and privacy-aware approach.

Music lovers will appreciate the expanded MIDI support. Building on the foundation of Android 13, Android 15 expands compatibility with MIDI 2.0 devices and includes virtual MIDI apps. This allows composer apps to seamlessly control synthesizer apps, giving you more creative freedom and flexibility.

Performance optimization is also on the agenda. The new DP boasts improved performance frameworks that can lead to a smoother and more responsive user experience. For photography enthusiasts, new enhancements give developers more control over camera hardware and algorithms on supported devices. This paves the way for potentially powerful camera app enhancements in the future.

Health enthusiasts can benefit from the expanded data types supported within Health Connect. The platform facilitates secure and centralized management of health and fitness data. New data types allow developers to create apps that leverage a broader range of personal health information. Promote a more holistic approach to health.

Security is also enhanced with the introduction of custom cryptographic signature protection for files. This feature ensures users that their files have not been tampered with or corrupted. Provides an additional layer of defense against malware and unauthorized changes.

It's important to remember that this first DP build is intended exclusively for developers. Its main purpose is to allow apps to adapt to the upcoming Android 15 release. For general users, the public beta stage starting in April provides a more accessible entry point to experience new features first-hand.

Overall, the release of Android 15 Developer Preview marks an exciting step towards a new era for mobile operating systems. The final product is still waiting to arrive, but the features outlined suggest potential performance, privacy, and user experience upgrades. For developers, this initial build serves as an important starting point to keep their apps compatible and optimized for the future. As that journey unfolds with subsequent build releases, enthusiasts will have a much clearer idea of ​​what's in store for the next iteration of Android.

