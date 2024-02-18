THE POWER INTERVIEW: Regional energy embraces innovation





District energy systems are evolving across the power generation sector. Downtown business districts, college and university campuses, hospitals and medical facilities, airports, military bases, and more rely on these systems to create economies of scale that reduce energy costs and promote energy efficiency.

These systems, used to provide power, hot water, heating, air conditioning, and more, are becoming increasingly important as commercial and industrial companies seek to improve the reliability and resiliency of their critical operations. Innovations that enable the use of high-efficiency equipment are transforming technologies such as combined heat and power generation (CHP) and his HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning).

Rob Thornton is President and CEO of the International Community Energy Association (IDEA), a role he has held since 2000. IDEA was founded in 1909 as the National District Heating Association and now represents approximately 3,000 members from 28 countries involved in design and operation. Optimization of high-efficiency district heating, district cooling, CHP and microgrid systems in cities, communities, commercial complexes, and university campuses.

Speaking next week for IDEA's CampusEnergy2024 conference in San Francisco, Calif., Thornton said the district energy sector is “in an exciting period of innovation, consolidation, and investment” to serve cities, communities, and campuses. He said the systems it provides provide mission-critical heating and equipment. Provides cooling services to connected customer buildings 24/7. He added: “By aggregating the heating and cooling needs of dozens or even hundreds of buildings, district energy systems create economies of scale and offer highly efficient, low-carbon technologies that are uncompetitive on an individual building basis. enable investment in.”

Thornton provided POWER with insight into the district’s energy situation ahead of the CampusEnergy2024 event.

Power: What technologies are currently being used in C&I power systems?

Thornton: Many systems are integrating renewable power (either on-site generation or through power purchase agreements) and are proactively implementing solutions such as energy recovery, geological exchange, electric boilers, renewable fuels and transition fuels such as hydrogen. We are considering. As power grids integrate more renewable power, many district energy systems in the wholesale electricity market are leveraging cleaner power and converting it into useful thermal energy, allowing customers to use their HVAC conversions and Avoid the uncertainty and risk of exposure to external real-time data. electricity cost.

Power: What groups represent commercial and industrial power system customers? Are there not yet existing customer groups to target?

Thornton: There are more than 900 district energy systems operating in North America. Almost every major city in the United States and Canada has a district energy system that powers downtown buildings, including Washington DC, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Toronto, Vancouver, and numerous other locations .

rob thornton

Most public and private university campuses use district energy systems to heat and cool campus buildings, often generating electricity on-site to increase overall efficiency and enhance reliability and resiliency. Masu. Many large organizational systems often serve adjacent medical, healthcare, or research campuses, so mission-critical reliability and resiliency are paramount.

District energy systems are increasingly being implemented in industrial, manufacturing, and clustered campus environments. For example, Microsoft's headquarters campus in downtown Seattle collects heat from an adjacent data center to heat three adjacent buildings. Apple, Google, and other tech companies have been deploying district energy infrastructure for offices and research spaces for more than a decade, collecting large amounts of heat from data centers around the world and feeding it into adjacent district heating networks. We are converting cost centers into useful facilities. and a productive source of energy for the community.

Across New York State, we are seeing increased interest in implementing community exchange district energy for communities, clusters, and new developments. New York state law creates an opportunity for electric and gas companies to build, own, and operate district heating systems. There is a strong recognition that customer aggregation enables low-carbon solutions at scale. As state and local policies constrain natural gas growth, it will be important to create new opportunities for the skilled utility workforce. We are also seeing an increase in the deployment of district energy for new housing clusters and edge cities, leveraging private partnership strategies to more effectively allocate roles, responsibilities, and risks.

Power: Is there still a market for thermal-based C&I power systems?

Thornton: One of the problems with thermal power generation systems historically is that they've focused solely on electricity generation, often releasing large amounts of useful heat into rivers, bays, and oceans. A power plant in Massachusetts, once New England's largest with over 1,500 MW and now demolished, released an average of 34.7 trillion BTUs annually into Narragansett Bay.

If this heat were captured in district heating networks and delivered to customers, its current value would be close to $400 million a year. Consider increasing income over a useful life of 50 years. How many companies can survive by throwing away 66% of their products and saving $20 billion? Recognizing and monetizing heat will be critical for thermal-based systems to compete in the future. Masu.

District energy systems serve downtown business districts, university campuses, military bases, airports, and more, offering a variety of benefits to commercial and industrial enterprises.Source: POWER Archive

In many markets, CHP still provides the lowest available power and heat source based on marginal carbon intensity. While power grids are becoming more environmentally friendly based on the 8760 base (a method of expressing variable power generation), particularly in the heat of summer and the cold of winter, particularly constrained grids are losing energy from local CHP. power can be extremely valuable. Carbon limits will also come into play, making it important to recover heat to create more value.

Power: What trends will shape the C&I power market in the coming years?

Thornton: Reliability and resilience will never go out of style and will always be fundamental requirements. As weather events increase in frequency and severity and social and economic disruption increases, the value and importance of distributed generation resources is likely to increase. We know that electricity is essential to functioning communities and local economies, but thermal energy (heating and cooling) often accounts for more than 50% of per capita annual energy use and is of critical importance to utilities, governments, and industry. It is emerging as a key area of ​​focus. The primary focus in most sectors and regions is to accelerate the decarbonization of both energy sources and energy use.

For example, innovators, governments, and smart investors around the world believe that robust district energy systems serving cities and campuses not only reduce demand on aging and overburdened power grids; We recognize that urban heat island effects and the attendant risks of urban heat island effects can also be reduced. A global vortex that occurs as temperatures rise seasonally. District energy systems facilitate the use of local renewable energy resources, while also enabling cross-sectoral integration and optimization.

In most segments of the market, the energy transition is still expected to include resilient energy services that are uninterrupted or at least actively pursue carbon reductions. The winners of this race will be able to produce the most useful energy with the lowest carbon intensity and waste, conserve water, and generate local economic growth with the lowest annual life cycle costs. I can.

This is not an easy task, and simply “electrifying everything” is not a real strategy. This will require innovation and investment across a wide range of technologies, including heating, cooling and process applications.

Power: C&I What role should governments play in supporting power systems? Are there goals beyond decarbonization?

Thornton: In my view, a productive role for government at the state, regional, or local level is to help shape markets and reduce capital risk through thoughtful long-term policies toward more efficient energy infrastructure. to support private investment. Capital markets dislike uncertainty and factor risk into investments. As a result, some technologies remain dormant or wait on the sidelines while the status quo or business as usual reigns. Today, changes in political majorities can cause the policy pendulum to swing wildly.

Many cities now adequately regulate efficiency, water, and carbon emissions performance reporting for large buildings. However, I believe that overly prescriptive policy solutions that focus on single buildings can overlook or prevent more productive holistic solutions such as district energy, resulting in irreparable We are concerned that this could lead to unintended consequences such as significant HVAC capital and large-scale tenant disruption and migration. Fortunately, the district's energy industry has never relied heavily on taxes or policy mechanisms to foster growth. I think the investor community and the major markets understand that our sector fundamentally and effectively competes in delivering value and benefits to different levels of stakeholders.

At the federal level, we are pleased that the[Biden Administration]has given us flexibility and opportunity through the Inflation Control Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. I have some concerns that the details of the policy currently under consideration will not lead to excesses. – Enables the opportunity to leverage low-carbon thermal energy from local resources while relying on electricity-only solutions.

IDEA values ​​agency support from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and has released a best practices report on community energy/CHP under a three-year cooperative agreement with DOE, available on its website.

On a global level, I recently attended COP28 in Dubai. There, IDEA and host member Empower organized the Global Regional Cooling Summit to showcase the value of large-scale chilled water networks for cities, communities, and campuses. More than 60 countries have signed the Global Cooling Pledge, sponsored by the United Nations Cool Coalition and the COP28 Presidency, to encourage the adoption of more efficient cooling systems for environmental and health reasons.

And, for the first time in its 28th session, the COP negotiations will “bring an end to the fossil fuel era by laying the foundations for a rapid, just and equitable transition, backed by significant emissions reductions and large-scale emissions reductions.” They made a promise to “represent the beginning.” -Up Finance. ” While multilateral engagement sets the stage, important action lies ahead. As Shakespeare warned, now is not the time to just strut and writhe on a stage filled with meaningless sound and fury…now is the time for actors to act.

—Darrell Proctor is a senior associate editor at POWER (@POWERmagazine).

