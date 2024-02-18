ST Engineering showcases advances in technology and innovation at 2024 Singapore Airshow





Singapore, 18 February 2024 – Returning as the largest exhibitor at this year's Singapore Airshow, ST Engineering is showcasing the latest and innovative advances and cutting-edge products redefining the aviation, defense and smart cities sectors. We plan to introduce cutting-edge technological solutions.

This showcase embodies the group's extensive engineering capabilities and multidisciplinary capabilities, providing breadth and depth of proven solutions that meet the needs of the entire aircraft lifecycle, delivering a tactical advantage to the warfighter. Demonstrates future battlefield technology that will equip you for mission success, technology that will help you overcome the city. Their urban challenges. Many of these solutions incorporate cutting-edge digital technologies such as advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), automation, robotics and cybersecurity and reflect the Group's strategic investments over many years.

The Singapore Airshow serves as a vital platform for the Group to proactively connect with stakeholders around the world, allowing them to experience first-hand our cutting-edge technology and innovation. Ravinder Singh, Group COO (Technology & Innovation), ST Engineering, said: “Our showcase exemplifies our group's collective engineering capabilities and subject matter expertise, and is a comprehensive project that creates meaningful impact. This highlights our ability to provide innovative solutions.” As Singapore's homegrown technology, defense and engineering group, we are proud to fly our national flag high and increase our presence on this global stage.

ST Engineering Pavilion A 2,000 square meter pavilion organized around the aviation, defense and smart city cluster, showcasing the group's latest innovations and solutions at the intersection of technology, engineering and innovation, helping organizations automate and become data-driven and promote enhanced decision-making. Both making and handling.

Aviation Proven solutions for your entire aircraft lifecycle needs

The Aviation Cluster demonstrates the Group's extensive capabilities in supporting the entire aircraft lifecycle, from design and manufacturing to maintenance and asset management. The solutions on display include AirFish, a ground-wing aircraft that the group will be exhibiting for the first time at the air show. Unmanned aerial system powered by the latest DrN series drones for long-range missions. Aircraft modification capabilities, including conversion from a 757 airliner to a tanker. End-to-end manufacturing solutions leveraging advanced technology. We offer an integrated maintenance product suite spanning airframes, components and engines.

The showcase will focus on sustainable aviation through the group's passenger-to-freighter conversion program, which gives aging aircraft a new lease of life, as well as AI and smart technologies in areas such as aircraft maintenance and unmanned aircraft systems. It also highlights key aviation trends, such as the increased use of Improve your work processes.

Defense Future battlefield technology to enable mission success

The Defense Cluster will focus on battlefield technologies integrated with cutting-edge technologies such as AI and robotics to serve as a force multiplier to extend human capabilities and address evolving security challenges. Appearing in public for the first time is the latest addition to the Groups family of land platforms, the Terrex s5 infantry fighting vehicle. His production-ready 8×8 armored fighting vehicle with advanced vetronics and hybrid electric drive options. Due to its modular design and ability to traverse a variety of terrain, the vehicle is highly configurable for a wide range of mission roles.

The innovation showcase spans not only the group's suite of weapons and ammunition, but also unmanned autonomous solutions that are modular and configurable for a variety of payloads. These include his 40mm low-velocity automatic grenade launcher with remote control capabilities and a unique electric belt feeding system. A towable, fully electric, multi-purpose unmanned ground vehicle. A new generation assault rifle that offers the benefits of a bullpup rifle while retaining the characteristics of an assault rifle. As well as a 7 meter unmanned surface vessel for superior maritime sustainment, search and firefighting operations.

Enhancing urban connectivity, resilience and sustainability through smart city technology

Aimed to help cities overcome urban challenges, the Smart Cities Showcase showcases the Group's innovations in smart mobility, smart connectivity and smart environments, as well as AI, automation that improves energy efficiency, connectivity and resource utilization. , solutions supported by analysis are on display. Solutions on display include AGIL Smart Energy Buildings, which enable energy-lite buildings and other sustainability-related products. 5G smart railway operations will improve the connectivity, operational efficiency, and safety of railway operations. Guideway traffic inspection services that revolutionize the maintenance of guideway traffic infrastructure, and advanced pricing and congestion pricing solutions that help cities deal with traffic congestion.

Visit the ST Engineering Pavilion at Booth G01 at the Singapore Airshow from 20 to 25 February 2024. Learn more about Group Showcase.

Appendix: Cluster Highlights Fact Sheet

Appendix: Media briefing presentation

