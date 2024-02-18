Google Gemini 1.5 Pro claims video generated by OpenAI Sora is fake





Google's Gemini 1.5 raised questions about the authenticity of videos generated by OpenAI's Sora, tagging them as fake and pointing out significant discrepancies.

The criticism comes after tech giants Google and OpenAI announced their latest advancements, Gemini 1.5 Pro and Sora, respectively. The strategic timing of OpenAI's Sora release has sparked speculation about Google's deliberate move to divert attention from Gemini 1.5.

In response, Google used its Platform X to share an in-depth analysis criticizing the video created by Sora.

Gemini 1.5 Pro analyzed a scene featuring a snowy Japanese street decorated with cherry blossoms. The analysis pointed out several inconsistencies, calling into question the authenticity of the video.

According to Gemini 1.5 Pro, the juxtaposition of heavy snow and cherry blossoms in full bloom raised eyebrows, as cherry blossoms usually bloom in the spring when there is no snow.

Further scrutiny revealed a uniform and unnatural snowfall pattern, unlike the irregularities seen in real-world scenarios. Additionally, despite the heavy snowfall, the characters in the video were not wearing warm clothing.

Gemini 1.5 concluded its analysis as follows: “Overall, the video is visually appealing, but inconsistencies suggest it is not a real scene.”

Sora is OpenAI's all-new super cool text-to-video tool that lets you create videos up to 60 seconds long featuring highly detailed scenes, complex camera movements, and multiple characters with vivid emotions. Masu. Many people call this ChatGPTmoment in video generation.

Google's Gemini 1.5 features an incredible context window of 1 million tokens, surpassing not only GPT-4 Turbo's 128K but also Anthropic Claude 2.1's 200K, with 1 hour of video, 11 hours of audio, and 30,000 lines. Some codebases have more than 100,000 words of code or more than 700,000 words.

