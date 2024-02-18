Google announces multimodal Gemini 1.5 with 1 million token context length





A week after announcing Gemini 1.0 Ultra, Google announced additional details about its next-generation model, Gemini 1.5. The new version promises to make AI faster and more efficient with an expanded context window and a “Mixture of Experts” (MoE) architecture. The new model also includes expanded multimodal functionality.

Its ability to process up to 1 million tokens dwarfs the capabilities of its competitors and even its predecessors. Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the transformative potential of this feature, saying, “This enables use cases where you can add a lot of personal context and information to the moment of a query… “I think this is one of the great advances we've made to date.” end. “

The use of expert blending technology in Gemini 1.5 represents a new advancement towards optimizing AI efficiency. By selectively activating relevant parts of the model based on queries, both speed and resource savings are guaranteed. This is an important advance as AI models become increasingly complex and power-intensive. This approach not only reduces latency and improves the user experience, but also aligns with broader efforts to make AI more sustainable.

“The multimodal capabilities of this model mean that you can manipulate entire books, very long document collections, hundreds of thousands of lines of code bases across hundreds of files, entire movies, entire podcast series, etc. in sophisticated ways. ” said Jeff Dean. , Principal Scientist at Google DeepMind and Google Research. Those who want to see a methodical demo of Gemini 1.5 can watch videos of problem-solving across 100,000 lines of code or searching through his 44-minute movie.

With OpenAI recently announcing memory capabilities for ChatGPT and hinting at a move into web search, the race is on to do more than just build the most powerful AI. Google's focus on Gemini 1.5 for both developers and enterprise users underscores the importance of AI as a tool for business innovation and personal productivity, ahead of broader rollout to consumers. I'm emphasizing it.

What really matters is how well the model actually uses context to solve real-world problems, and Gemini-1.5 outperformed SOTA by a landslide. – Jim Huang

Despite the excitement surrounding Gemini 1.5, it's clear that Google is still in the early stages of exploring its full potential. Gemini 1.5 is available exclusively to business users and developers through Vertex AI and AI Studio. The great capabilities of this model come with challenges, especially the speed of processing tasks with the largest context windows. His Oriol Vinyals, vice president of research at Google DeepMind, acknowledges: [is something] We are working on…optimizations — this is still in the , research phase. ” But the promise of future optimizations and the quest for even larger context windows suggests that Google has only scratched the surface of what’s possible.

Developers interested in learning more about Gemini 1.5 can refer to the technical report for additional information about the model, including model cards, training information, and additional details about model evaluation.

