Google quietly begins testing Gemini AI shortcuts in Chrome beta





Google has added a shortcut to the beta version of its Chrome internet browser that allows users to easily and quickly access the Gemini-generated artificial intelligence platform.

First spotted by Windows Report, this discreet addition appears to allow users to send queries directly to Gemini via Chrome Canary's omnibox (URL bar).

Chrome Canary is a version of the browser popular with developers that you can test for planned features and feedback.

However, the report notes that this shortcut is only available in selected areas. National had access to Gemini shortcuts on Chrome Canary.

Gemini shortcuts are displayed in Google's Chrome Canary browser.

Chrome Canary users can activate the Gemini shortcut through their browser settings.

How to enable GEMINI shortcuts in Chrome Canary

1. Go to chrome://flags

2. Find and enable the Site Search Starter Pack extension pack

3.Restart Chrome Canary

4. In the address bar, go to chrome://settings/searchEngines and find the Chat with Gemini shortcut under Site Search.

5. Open a new tab and type @ to see the “Chat with Gemini” shortcut and other Omnibox shortcuts for searching your tabs, history, and bookmarks.

However, the query entered in the URL will only redirect the page to the Gemini AI website, and there will be no results for the request. It is unclear whether the results will actually show up in other regions.

Last week, Google rebranded its generative AI platform Bard as Gemini and launched its top-tier Gemini Advanced to take on OpenAI's ChatGPT and seek a bigger share of the global generative AI market.

Gemini is also the name of Google's large language model suite that powers Bard, introduced in December during the platform's biggest update.

Featuring multimodal inference capabilities, Gemini 1.0 models come in three sizes: nano, pro, and ultra, and can run in any environment from resource-intensive data centers to small mobile devices.

Gemini Advanced features the Alphabet subsidiary's largest model, Gemini Ultra 1.0, which the company calls its most capable AI model.

They are much better at reasoning, following instructions, coding, and collaborating creatively, and can understand, explain, and produce high-quality code in many programming languages, for highly complex tasks. Designed.

It's unclear how long the testing phase will last or when Google plans to make Gemini shortcuts generally available in the stable Chrome browser.

Quicktake: Just a novelty or part of something bigger?

The addition of Gemini shortcuts to Omnibox in Chrome has a huge impact on the way users interact with Gemini, allowing them to submit questions directly to the chat box without opening a tab and navigating to the Gemini website. It gets easier, Windows Report said in an email to The National.

However, such shortcuts can easily be compared to adding and clicking bookmarks in other browsers, such as Microsoft Edge or Apple's Safari, as well as Chrome.

But Google's move is understandable considering that Microsoft, ChatGPT creator OpenAI's biggest backer, has added shortcuts for its AI platform, Copilot, not just to Edge but to its entire suite of Office applications.

The California-based company's decision was also the next logical move, given that AI companies are racing to put powerful technology within the reach of users in an easier and more convenient way. That says the obvious.

In fact, Chrome is the world's most popular web browser, with nearly two-thirds of the market as of February, according to data from Statista. Safari is a distant second with over 18%, and Edge is third with nearly 5%.

San Francisco-based OpenAI and Microsoft already offer Chrome shortcuts that can be activated by installing their respective extensions in the browser.

Google is also playing catch up in the app game, as both ChatGPT and Copilot already have apps available on iOS and Android.

The company announced last week that its Gemini app for Android is now available for download, and users with Apple iPhones can access the service through the Google iOS app. The release date for iOS was not disclosed.

Also, during last week's Gemini rebrand announcement, Google said it would share more details for cloud and developers this week. Although not officially announced, the Gemini Chrome extension appears to be in line with this.

Updated: February 17, 2024, 2:27 p.m.

