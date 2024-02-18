Weekly Tech Recap: Check out this week's top tech news, from OpenAI's Sora to Google's Gemini1.5 model.





OpenAI announces Sora, a text-to-video generation mode.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI released a text-to-video generation tool called Sora this week that took the internet by storm. There are many text-to-video generation tools on the market, but Sora allows you to create realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions. ”

OpenAI announced the new tool through a blog post and wrote an introduction to Sora, a text-to-video model. Sora can create videos up to 60 seconds long featuring highly detailed scenes, complex camera movements, and multiple characters with vibrant emotions. ”

Google announces Gemini 1.5 language model:

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is launching an upgraded version of its artificial intelligence model. Dubbed Gemini 1.5 Pro, this advanced model is designed to handle large amounts of text and video compared to its competitors, and represents a significant advancement in the field of generative AI.

Google Deepmind CEO Demis Hassabis said in a blog post about the new language model that Gemini 1.5 offers dramatically enhanced performance. This represents a step change in our approach and is based on research and engineering innovations across nearly every part of our foundational model development and infrastructure. This includes using the new Mix of Expertise (MoE) architecture to make Gemini 1.5 training and services more efficient. ”

ChatGPT can now remember conversations.

OpenAI has been shaking up the technology world since the debut of ChatGPT. Now, the AI ​​platform has announced another major update to its chatbot. According to the company's latest blog post, ChatGPT is poised to revolutionize conversations with a new memory feature that will allow chatbots to remember our conversations.

It is worth noting that users will be able to control the conversations that are remembered by ChatGPT. Users can make the chatbot forget certain conversations or remember what they want it to learn. This can be managed through configuration options. According to OpenAI, this ensures privacy and user control over their data.

Threads deploys trending features like X.

Meta's Threads is currently rolling out new trending features similar to what users are used to seeing on X (formerly known as Twitter). Users in particular have been asking Instagram to add this trending feature to threads since its launch last year.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the news through his Threads account, saying the company is rolling out a small test of Trending Topics of the Day in the US, and the feature will soon come to other countries and languages. He said that it would also be expanded.

Nothing Phone (2a) release date confirmed:

Nothing has announced that Nothing Phone (2a) will be launched worldwide on March 5th at 11:30 GMT or 17:00 IST. Nothing CEO Carl Pei also hinted that the next smartphone will be cheaper than his Nothing Phone (1) in an official video released by the company.

Pei talked about the Nothing Phone (2a) in a video and said, “The key thing about the Phone (2a) is good performance and a good camera.” That's what the team has really focused on, while also not forgetting what makes us unique: design innovation and software. ”

New AI features in Slack:

After much planning and testing, Slack, the popular work management tool, has released its long-awaited AI update. Slack AI helps users be more productive in a variety of ways. Interestingly, users can now see an overview of threads, which can save time. Here's everything you need to know about Slack's AI updates.

According to Slack's blog post, users will have access to three new features: Find answers, Channel summaries, and Thread summaries. Additionally, Slack revealed that these AI features are developed on Slack's secure and trusted infrastructure, giving users complete control over their data. ”

Redmi A3 launched in India:

Xiaomi launches Redmi A3 smartphone in India at a starting price of 7,299, increasing competition among brands in the sub-10,000 smartphone segment. The Redmi A3 sports a 'Halo' design on the back that is usually seen on more expensive Redmi smartphones.

Redmi A3 is priced at 7,299 for the 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant, 8,299 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and 9,299 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

The smartphone will be launched on February 23 and will be available for purchase through Mi.com, Flipkart, and other retailers.

Mark Zuckerberg reviews Apple Vision Pro:

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivered his verdict on Apple Vision Pro on Wednesday, signaling the beginning of a new race in the virtual reality space. Zuckerberg found little to praise about Vision Pro, instead finding his company's rival product, his Meta Quest 3, to be more appealing to a wider audience. ”

Zuckerberg shared a video on his Instagram profile in which he had to write that he previously expected Quest to be more valuable to more people. Quest is very good and is about 1/7th cheaper. However, after using it, I realized that not only was the Quest a better value, but the Quest had a better product lifespan. ”

Elon Musk's X allows advertisers to select content creator profiles and run ads next to them.

Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) will use a new creator targeting feature that will allow advertisers to place ads next to a curated list of content creators. Advertisers will be able to choose to run their ads before certain creators' videos, and these ads will appear on users' home timelines and creators' profiles.

The company announced the update in a blog post, saying, “By partnering with the world's best content creators, we are enabling new opportunities for advertisers to connect with their customers.”

Google's warning to all Gemini AI users:

Google recently announced a number of upgrades to its generative AI-based chatbot, including changing its name from Bard to Gemini, releasing a new Android app, and unveiling a new Ultra 1.0 language model. However, shortly after the announcement, Google issued a stern warning to all Gemini users not to share sensitive information with chatbots.

Notably, a support document posted by Google reveals that some of the conversations users have with Gemini are reviewed by human reviewers to “help us improve and improve the quality of our products.” became. Although Google says that only a “subset” of conversations will be passed to human reviewers, and that identifying information such as email addresses and phone numbers will be removed beforehand.

Published: February 18, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

