ChatGPT vs. Gemini: Which AI chatbot subscription is right for you?





The problem with testing AI chatbot subscriptions like Google's Gemini Advanced or OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus is their generality. The same tools are used for different applications. The same software services that developers in San Francisco are using to build their latest apps may also be used by parents in Kansas to plan Paw Patrol's birthday. Companies often tout arcane benchmarks to prove the superiority of chatbots, but it can be difficult to see how a chatbot's technical capabilities translate into a better user experience. .

Google is the latest company to offer one of its best AI chatbots as a subscription product. In early February, the company began offering access to Gemini Advanced for $20 per month. In doing so, Google followed the precedent set by his OpenAI, which sells access to a GPT-4-powered chatbot for $20 per month. Additionally, Microsoft sells a subscription to its top tool, Copilot Pro (also powered by his ChatGPT-4), for the same price. But do you really need to budget another expensive subscription? After spending hours testing these subscription chatbots and pointing out their limitations, my two key takeaways are: It will be the same in 2024 as it was last year when these services first arrived.

First, most people are fine with the free option. If you have special needs for tools like coding, or want to try out the powerful AI models and features available today, Gemini Advanced or ChatGPT Plus may be worth the $20 per month. For the average chatbot user, who might use AI to write emails at work and Rick and Morty fan fiction at home, the basic versions of ChatGPT and Gemini are free, capable, and recently Significantly more powerful than what's available.

The second important point? Don't trust the output too quickly. This has been said a million times, but I'll say it again. Chatbots love to lie. For example, in a previous test, ChatGPT's image analysis feature confidently and incorrectly labeled the multivitamin I take daily as a prescription drug for erectile dysfunction, which is potentially dangerous. It's a misunderstanding.

Interested in subscribing to an AI chatbot tool but not sure which one is best for you? Here's a comparison between Gemini Advanced and ChatGPT Plus and some helpful context on the differences between each subscription. Masu.

What’s included in your AI chatbot subscription?

Google's Gemini Advanced: As a package deal, Gemini Advanced offers users maximum functionality in addition to a great chatbot. Yes, the $20/month AI Premium plan gives you access to Gemini Ultra 1.0, Google's best AI model, but that price also includes 2 terabytes of cloud storage, offered with the company's Google One subscription. All features are also available. The company plans to add Gemini integration for Gmail and Docs as part of the subscription. Google has announced another new Gemini model, Gemini Pro 1.5, which can handle more data than the current version, but it is not yet available to the public.

OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus: If you've tried AI chatbots in the past, you'll be familiar with using ChatGPT. This makes migrating to ChatGPT Plus with GPT-4 and Dall-E 3 very easy. While OpenAIs subscriptions do not include any additional benefits such as cloud storage, they do have one unique and innovative feature: the GPT store. Here you can build and share custom versions of ChatGPT that are optimized for different situations.

Copilot Pro by Microsoft: Similar to ChatGPT Plus, a subscription to Copilot Pro gives you free access to GPT-4 and Dall-E 3. Built on OpenAIs technology, Copilot Pro's key differentiator is its integration with Microsoft's suite of productivity software. If you're also an active Microsoft 365 subscriber, AI tools are available directly within Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Comparison of output from Gemini Advanced and ChatGPT Plus

While we at WIRED have experience testing a variety of chatbots and testing the latest AI features, please note that these comparisons are designed to give an overview of how the tools work. Please keep this in mind. My tests are not exhaustive, brother. (For example, I have too much respect for programmers to pretend that I can evaluate the value of AI tools for software development.) Also, Microsoft's products use the same generative AI models as the OpenAIs service. You can expect similar results with either service. tool. For this reason, we compared the results of ChatGPT Plus and Gemini Advanced.

First, chatbots are often positioned as productivity tools for white-collar workers. So I tested out how well ChatGPT Plus and Gemini Advanced perform for a basic meeting outline. After uploading a transcript of an interview with a video game developer, I asked the chatbot, “Can he summarize the transcript of this meeting in five bullet points?”

