Apple's iOS 17.4 introduces cartoonish elements to emoji: Report





In March, Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of iOS 17.4. iOS 17.4 could reportedly bring a slew of vibrant new emoji. The update, likely to be released early next month, could bring a burst of creativity and expressiveness to text messages and social media conversations between iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch devices.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, the upcoming emoji expansion goes beyond just emojis. It embodies themes of resilience, diversity, and eccentricity. Among the expected additions are symbols representing perseverance and the age-old debate between limes and lemons. In particular, mushrooms, reminiscent of the iconic Mario World aesthetic, add a playful touch to the emoji list.

Excitement is reportedly building as Apple enthusiasts look forward to the rollout of iOS 17.4. iOS 17.4 expands the emoji repertoire to include gender-neutral family symbols and redesigned existing family emojis. His Emojipedia, affiliated with the Unicode Consortium, emphasizes that additional flags have been deliberately left out in this update, citing the complexity of representation and the ephemeral nature of many pride flags. .

While iOS users are eagerly awaiting the new emojis, Samsung users are already enjoying a sneak peek of them. However, a unique cartoonish flair is applied to the fruit and mushroom characters, making them very different from traditional designs.

Apple's commitment to inclusivity in emoji representation dates back to 2019, when it introduced non-binary versions of various human emojis. This initiative highlights the tech giant's continued efforts to foster diversity and representation in its digital communication platforms.

Looking ahead, expectations are high for future emoji releases, with a summer announcement and approval expected by September, paving the way for a 2025 rollout.

As users eagerly await the iOS 17.4 update, the impending release underscores Apple's commitment to improving the user experience and promoting inclusivity in digital communications. With each new emoji launch, the tech giant continues to redefine the boundaries of expression and creativity in the digital realm, inviting users to explore a playful world of symbols and emotions in their everyday interactions.

Published: February 17, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

