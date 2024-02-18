AI and AGI: What you need to know to tell the difference





Imagine an AI that not only answers questions like ChatGPT, but can also make your morning coffee, do the dishes, or care for your elderly parents while you're at work.

This is the future the Jetsons first envisioned in 1962, and thanks to advances in AI, it may finally become a reality within the next decade.

However, the impact is not limited to Jarvis at home. That's why tech giants like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg want to take AI to the next level. Last month, he told The Verge that his new goal is to build artificial general intelligence (AGI). So he developed his ChatGPT, which puts it on the same level as OpenAI and Google's DeepMind.

Zuckerberg wants to incorporate AGI into products to further connect with users, while OpenAI and DeepMind are discussing AGI's potential to benefit humanity. Whatever their motivations, this is a big step forward from the current state of AI, which is dominated by generative AI and chatbots. The latter have so far surprised us with their writing skills, creativity, and seemingly endless answers (even if their answers aren't always accurate).

There is no standard definition of AGI, and interpretations and opinions vary widely. However, it is no exaggeration to say that AGI is closer to human-like intelligence and encompasses a wider range of skills than most existing AIs. And it will have a big impact on us.

But we have a long way to go before fully emulating the human brain, not to mention the ability to make our own decisions. The current state of AGI can therefore be best described as the Schrödinger's cat of AI. In other words, AGI is both human-like and non-human-like.

If you're wondering what all the fuss is about when it comes to AGI, this explanation is for you. Here's what you need to know:

What is artificial intelligence?

Let's start with the term “artificial intelligence”, which was heard a lot last year. This is a branch of computer science that uses machines to simulate aspects of human intelligence.

According to Mark Riedl, a professor in Georgia Tech's School of Interactive Computing and associate director of Georgia Tech's Center for Machine Learning, AI is “the pursuit of algorithms and systems that emulate behavior that is thought to require intelligence. “is.

This includes specific tasks like driving a car, planning a birthday party, or writing code. These tasks are already being performed to some extent today by self-driving cars and more modest driver assistance features, or by assistants such as his ChatGPT if given the right prompts. .

“These are things that we think humans are good at and need to be aware of,” Riedl added. “So any system that emulates that kind of behavior or automates that kind of task can be considered artificial intelligence.”

OpenAI's Dall-E 3 generation AI can create fantastical images like this spiky electric guitar in front of a psychedelic green background. Enhance your text prompts with GPT text processing for crisper, more detailed results.

Stephen Shankland/CNET What is narrow intelligence?

If an AI can perform a single task very well, like playing chess, it is considered narrow intelligence. IBM's Watson, the question-answering AI that won Jeopardy in 2011, is perhaps the best-known example. Deep Blue, another IBM AI, was a chess expert who defeated grandmaster Garry Kasparov in 1997.

But the characteristic of narrow intelligence is that it can only do one thing.

“You won't be able to play golf, you won't be able to drive,” said Chirag Shah, a professor at the University of Washington. But Watson and Deep His Blue can probably beat you at Jeopardy and Chess, respectively.

What is artificial general intelligence?

Artificial general intelligence, on the other hand, is broader and more difficult to define.

AGI means that machines can do many of the things that humans do, or perhaps everything that we do. It depends on who you ask.

Humans are the ultimate general intelligence because they can do so many things: speak, drive, solve problems, write, and more.

In theory, AGI could perform these tasks to the point where it would be indistinguishable from what Georgios Alex Dimakis, a professor at the University of Texas School of Engineering, calls “highly intelligent humans.”

However, there is no consensus as to what achievements, beyond abilities comparable to human proficiency, merit that label. Some people believe that her ability to perform tasks in a human-like manner is itself a sign of her AGI. For others, AGI exists only if humans can do everything their minds can do. And some believe it's somewhere in between.

Zuckerberg explained this fluidity in an interview with The Verge. “You can debate whether general intelligence is similar to human-level intelligence, or something like human-plus, or a superintelligence in the distant future,” he says. “But what's important to me is actually the breadth of it, and the fact that intelligence has many different capacities, and that requires reasoning and intuition.”

But the point is that AI is narrow, while AGI is broad.

How far away is artificial general intelligence?

AGI's schedule is also debatable.

Some say it's already there, or close. Some say it may never happen. DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis is in this camp, but some say it will take decades.

“My personal view is, no, that doesn't exist,” Shah said.

He pointed to a March 2023 research paper from Microsoft that mentioned the “AGI spark.” The researchers say that part of their conversation with recent large-scale language models like GPT-4 is that “GPT-4 doesn't just answer questions, it actually understands things in a deeper way. We're starting to show that there is.”

That means “you can actually have free-form conversations, just like you would with a human,” he added. Additionally, modern versions of chatbots such as Google's Gemini and ChatGPT can respond to more complex queries.

If we accept a looser definition, this ability certainly refers to AGI.

LLM is a type of AI that takes content, such as books or news articles, as input, first understands it, and then generates its own output text. LLM is behind all the generative AI chatbots we know (and love?) including ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Bing, and Claude.ai.

The interesting thing about LLM is that it is not limited to one specific task. They can also write poetry, plan vacations, and pass the bar exam. This means he can multi-task, which is also a sign of his AGI.

However, they tend to suffer from hallucinations that occur when LLM produces inaccurate or illogical output. They are also prone to reasoning errors and gullibility, and may even get different answers to the same question.

Therefore, there is a similarity with Schrödinger's cat. In a thought experiment, Schrödinger's cat was both dead and alive at the same time until someone opened the box it was in.

How will artificial general intelligence affect us?

This is probably the $100,000 question, and it's another one that's hard to answer definitively.

If AGI learns how to do multiple chores, they may finally have a Jetsons moment. There is also the possibility of in-home assistants who understand and care for you like a friend or family member, which has great potential in elderly care, Shah said.

And AGI will continue to impact the job market as it is able to perform more tasks. This means more existing jobs are at risk, but the good news is that new jobs will be created and opportunities will remain.

Will artificial general intelligence make us obsolete?

The short answer is “no.”

First, the ability to perform multiple tasks, such as AGI, does not imply consciousness or self-will. And even if an AI had the right to self-determination, the number of steps required to decide to destroy humanity and move toward that goal would be too many to be realistically possible.

“There's a lot of things that I can say that are not hard evidence or proof, but contradict that narrative.” [of robots killing us all someday]'' Riedl said.

He also pointed to the problem of planning, which he defined as “thinking ahead to one's future and deciding what to do to solve problems that have never been solved before.” .

LLMs are trained on historical data and are very good at using old information, such as itineraries, to address new problems, such as how to plan a vacation.

But other issues require us to think about the future.

“How can an AI system think ahead and plan how to eliminate an adversary if it has no historical information about what has happened before?” Riedl asked. “You need to plan and look ahead, and you need assumptions that don’t exist, but there’s a big black hole of abilities that humans can do that AI is really bad at.”

Dimakis also believes it is “very unlikely” that intelligent robots will kill us all.

The far greater risk is that this technology will end up being shut down within one or two large technology companies, rather than being as open as universities.

“Having a monopoly or oligopoly of one or two companies being the only ones equipped with these new AI systems is very bad for the economy, because a huge amount of technology is built on top of these AI-based models. will be built intensively,” Dimakis said. “And that, for me, is one of the biggest risks to consider right now.”

What is artificial superintelligence?

AGI is not to be confused with artificial superintelligence, which is AI that can make its own decisions. In other words, it has self-awareness, or sentience. This is the AI ​​that many people fear now.

“Think of science fiction novels and movies where there are robots and AI that can plan and think for itself,” Shah said. “They can do things without being told and are completely in control themselves without supervision.”

But the good news is that ASI is much further away than AGI. Therefore, there is time to implement guardrails and guide or hinder its development.

Will artificial general intelligence benefit humanity?

That said, Thorsten Joachims, a computer science professor at Cornell University, believes that we will hold our AI systems to a higher standard than we hold ourselves, and that this will ultimately lead to some of society's shortcomings. I believe it may help you cope.

For example, humans commit crimes.

“If an AI system did that, we would never put up with it,” he says.

Joachims also pointed specifically to decision-making in the courts. Even well-educated and experienced professionals such as judges reach vastly different verdicts on similar cases.

He believes that this kind of inconsistency in AI is also unacceptable. These higher standards will dictate how AI systems are built, but ultimately they may end up not looking human-like at all.

In fact, AGI could ultimately help solve problems that we have struggled with for years, such as treating cancer. Even if it's the only thing a particular AI can do, that alone is revolutionary.

“It probably won't be able to pass the Turing test, which is the standard way to assess a computer's human capabilities. So we don't even think it's intelligent in any way.” Maybe not, but certainly it will save billions of lives,” said Adam Klivans. He is a professor of computer science at the University of Texas and director of the National Science Foundation's Institute for Machine Learning and Basic AI. “That would be incredible.”

In other words, AI can help solve problems without completely imitating human intelligence.

“These are not exactly AGIs in the sense that they do the same things as humans, but rather augment humanity in very useful ways,” Dimakis said. “This is about creating new AI tools that improve the human condition, rather than doing what humans can do.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/theres-ai-and-then-theres-agi-what-you-need-to-know-to-tell-the-difference/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos