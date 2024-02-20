Apex indoor activity gym opens in Regina's Warehouse District – Regina





Regina's Warehouse District is the official home of Apex Adventure Plex, an indoor activity gym.

The facility, which features a trampoline park, bubble soccer, and a ninja obstacle course, opened during the Family Day long weekend.

The executive director of the Regina Warehouse Business Improvement District said this is a much-needed facility for the community.

“We're really excited that new businesses are choosing the Warehouse District to set up shop in Regina,” said Leesa Gibbons. “Apex really brings some great elements that, frankly, were missing in the warehouse district. So we're excited about what they do and how they transform that space. I’m really excited to see it.”

Gibbons said the Warehouse District is a neighborhood in transition that includes coffee shops, restaurants and many breweries.

Gibbons said “Apex'' will add a fun new element to the district.

“We see Apex as a destination business,” she said. “We love when people reimagine old spaces that were used for industrial purposes. We're so excited to see them transform it. And it really opens up a whole new opportunity for the community.” ”

Facility owner Luke Shaheen said he was excited to find a high-ceilinged building to call Apex home.

“It's always hard to find indoor active spaces. We have some great venues in this city, and now we've added one more,” he said. “We took in an old building and completely reroofed it and now it has a brand new roof and brand new lighting. So (we're) helping restore some of Regina's inner areas.”

Apex, located at 2329 8th Ave., officially opened on February 17th.

