Northwest Ohio RV rental operators prepare for total solar eclipse.





Lucas County's population is expected to double on April 8, according to the Lucas County Emergency Management Agency.

OREGON, OHIO The total solar eclipse on April 8th is expected to draw many tourists to northwest Ohio.

For Americans who travel around the world to watch solar eclipses occur, we think traveling in an RV may be a more efficient way to experience them. The campground is spacious, so you can enjoy the eclipse outdoors.

“It gives you the freedom to escape the city and throw your own viewing party wherever you want, even from your RV or camper,” says Jeff Cavins, CEO of Outdoorsy RVs.

Jack Chalfin, sales manager at Reineke RV in Toledo, said campgrounds have benefits that aren't available if you're staying at a hotel.

“A lot of people like to be outdoors and take their kids to a campground on a playground instead of being in a hotel room with four walls and a TV, and it's so much fun. Inside the RV. Because you’re in there.’ It has all the conveniences of home,” he said.

Many people are currently trying to figure out the best way to get around Northwest Ohio. Outdoorsy RV connects local motorhome and motorhome owners with people who want to rent them.

According to Outdoorsea, it will cost about $1,000 to rent a five-person RV from April 2nd to 9th.

Hotels fill up quickly, so with an RV you get the best of both worlds, Cavins says.

“After the eclipse is over, Toledo will be completely swampy,” he said. “The hospitality and lodging category is going to be very difficult for hotels to meet the demand. I don't have the numbers, but I have to imagine this will draw over 500,000 people. So RVs or motorhomes are going to be very difficult to meet. is the perfect way to get to the hotel.”

Cabins also said an RV will give you time to avoid traffic and relax while driving home from the eclipse.

“Once the event is over, there's going to be a lot of traffic, and with an RV you can wait for that and essentially keep the wheels moving in your hotel room,” he said. Wait for the crowd to disperse and then you will have full control over the environment. ”

