Brisbane to host EvokeAg 2025





Brisbane has been named the host city for next year's EvokeAg AgTech Innovation conference, which is expected to attract more than 2,000 attendees.

The announcement was made today at the 2024 EvokeAg conference in Perth. The conference is attended by over 1,800 participants from across the Asia Pacific region.

Organized by AgriFutures Australia, the conference provides a digital platform and premier agri-food tech event where farmers share their experiences, start-ups tout their potential and scientists showcase their potential. It brings together the global agrifood innovation community of investors, entrepreneurs, agtech service providers, and agribusiness experts. Discover, global business leaders share their insights and industry experts discuss their opinions.

In 2025, the event will be supported by the Federal Government, Platinum Partner Elder, the State Government and the Brisbane Economic Development Authority.

Queensland Minister for Agriculture, Industry Development, Fisheries and Rural Communities Mark Furner said AgTech was a strong part of a sustainable future for agriculture.

Hosting this event in Queensland strengthens the Queensland Government's commitment to AgTech and its adoption.

“The Agricultural Technology Roadmap we completed last year in collaboration with industry, and our investments in agricultural technology through Emerald’s Gatton Smart Farms and Smart Cropping Centers, will ensure that we are making real investments to grow farmers. It shows that you are supporting.

I have no doubt that the Queensland agriculture sector will make the most of this event and that next year's evokeAG. in Brisbane will be the best yet.

Brisbane Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the Queensland capital was the perfect location to host the AgriFutures evokeAG event in 2025.

The event attracts thousands of participants each year and injects millions into Brisbane's local economy.

Brisbane offers guests an unparalleled attendee experience. The combination of accessible and connected precincts, transport infrastructure, excellent venues, accommodation and dining options will leave attendees with a lasting impression of Brisbane as a premier business event destination.

Goondiwindi Queensland chief entrepreneur Julia Spicer said innovation was at the heart of Queensland agriculture.

Queensland agriculture has a culture of innovation, with farmers working to address some of Australia's biggest agricultural issues, including dealing with drought, flooding, pests, soil quality, remote locations, livestock monitoring, and transport and logistics. Ms. Spicer said she instinctively turned to innovation to solve problems. .

This is driving a strong homegrown agtech sector of technology and innovation developed to farm in some of the world's harshest conditions.

As someone who works closely with many local communities to drive change in agriculture and expand economic opportunity, I am excited to host evokeAG. in Brisbane next year as we across Queensland We know this is an opportunity to showcase the world-class AgTech we are creating and leveraging.

AgriFutures Managing Director John Harvey said of EvokeAg: It started as an opportunity to showcase the amazing agricultural innovations happening in Australia.

We are looking forward to hosting EvokeAg 2025 in Brisbane in collaboration with our host city partner the Brisbane Economic Development Board, our host state partner the Queensland Government and our platinum partner Elders. ”

