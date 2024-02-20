Samsung Semiconductor India Research launches Samsung Innovation Campus program at Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology – Samsung Newsroom India





Focused on upskilling over 1,100 young people to be work-ready in future technology fields such as AI and IoT

Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) has launched the Samsung Innovation Campus program at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to upskill young people and make them job-ready in future technology fields such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. It was started. This initiative strengthens Samsung's commitment to the Government Skills India initiative as part of its corporate vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia.

Under this program, Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) plans to train and empower 1,100 undergraduate engineering students across Karnataka.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr. B.E. In the presence of VTU Registrar Rangaswamy, VTU Honorary Vice Chancellor Dr. S Vidyashankar and other senior officials of his SSIR. The pilot project between SSIR and VTU is an initiative to equip students with cutting-edge technology knowledge and skills and contribute to the growth of Karnataka's technology ecosystem.

The initiative, facilitated by experts in the field of AI and IoT with access to Samsung Innovation Campus content, will focus on instructor-led training for undergraduate students pursuing BE and B.Tech degrees. The program aims to create industry-relevant quality skill sets by training the country's youth.

The program aims to help participants develop into well-rounded professionals through the integration of technology, basic software skills, and technical know-how.

The purpose of opening the Samsung Innovation Campus is to empower young minds and foster innovative thinking. Our partnership with VTU is a stepping stone to establishing an innovation center that unlocks the potential of young people. This partnership will not only improve the technical capabilities of our young students, but also make them industry-ready. “We are optimistic that SSIR will foster innovation and instill an entrepreneurial spirit in aspiring engineers through this program,” said Balajee Sowrirajan, Corporate EVP and MD, Samsung Semiconductor India Research.

VTU is Karnataka's leading technical education university, dedicated to preparing students for the rapidly evolving technological landscape. Through industry-relevant curricula, VTU excels in providing students with a comprehensive mix of technical expertise and vocational skills essential for success in their career journeys. We are very happy to collaborate with Samsung Semiconductor India Research. This is because it will help students learn industry-related concepts and get practical training for future jobs, said Vice-Chancellor Dr S Vidyachankar. VTU.

Beyond technical competency development, students will be guided through the entire idea generation process, problem-solving methodology, and receive guidance from experts to solve identified problem statements while participating in state-level hackathons. . In particular, outstanding ideas with the potential for deep tech products will foster entrepreneurship among tomorrow's innovators.

About Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR):

Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) is part of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.'s global network of component solutions featuring industry-leading technology in system LSI, memory, and foundry. SSIR provides engineers with the foundation to work on cutting-edge technologies such as foundation IP design, serial interfaces, multimedia IP, mobile SoCs, storage solutions, 4G/5G solutions, neural processors, and AI/ML. For more information, please visit https://semiconductor.samsung.com/ssir/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/in/samsung-semiconductor-india-research-launches-samsung-innovation-campus-programme-at-visvesvaraya-technological-university The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos