5 AI-assisted tools to maximize workplace productivity from your mobile phone – Samsung Newsroom Japan





The AI ​​future we have long been promised is now within reach. literally.

AI keeps you moving throughout your working day. It suggests eloquently responding to your boss's email while commuting on the subway. In the afternoon, Global will live translate the call with his team and provide a summary and transcript immediately after. At night, it helps you archive all the resources and materials you collected during your hectic multitasking day in seconds.

There's a lot of talk about AI transforming work, but the big game changer for the workforce is ubiquitous AI. In other words, AI is as mobile as mobile devices.

Introducing the Galaxy S24, Samsung's first AI-powered phone[1].

With Galaxy S24, Samsung leverages AI to bring a new dimension of personal convenience, productivity, and communication to your daily life. The impact will be profound in the world of work, where being productive on the go is part of the job.

Here's how some device features powered by Galaxy AI will transform the way we work.

Removing communication barriers

Today's companies routinely collaborate across borders and time zones to pursue new market opportunities. Accuracy and speed are essential, but international communications can introduce misunderstandings, confusion, and delays. Galaxy S24 helps professionals collaborate more effectively whether they're in the office, working from home, or anywhere in between.

Real-time two-way translation on conference calls: You are setting up a conference call with a potential business partner for an overseas company. I would like to make the process as smooth as possible, but I am concerned about the language barrier.

Galaxy S24s Live Translate translates phone conversations in real time, allowing you to speak to colleagues and clients overseas as clearly, creatively and professionally as you would in your own language. Live Translate, available in 17 languages ​​with variations, provides two-way translation on both devices, even if one party is not using her Galaxy or smartphone.

Translated and tailored tone for professional emails and texts: On your first day at a new job, you want to make a good impression in your first email to your colleagues.

Galaxy S24s Chat Assist gives you a variety of AI-generated options on how to restructure your message and writing style, so you can get the right tone. Whether you're creating a catchy social media post or writing a formal email to your boss, this feature is accessible directly from your Samsung keyboard, so you can use it in any app and hit the right note every time. . And if you're working with a colleague overseas, Chat Assist is available in 17 languages, including variations, so you can get everything done even in a language you don't speak.

Have face-to-face conversations without language barriers: Small business owners attending a trade show on emerging market trends find renowned experts in their field on YouTube's popular business pages. You want to pick her brain, but you know she speaks Italian on her show, but you don't.

Interpreter takes live translations out of the calling app and into the physical world. This feature turns your Galaxy S24 into a real-time face-to-face translator. The tool splits the phone screen horizontally into two, so each person can instantly show the translated text and accompanying audio to the other person. You can also choose the language you want and communicate smoothly and professionally with everyone around you.

Organize your phone and thoughts

Cell phones provide a convenient way to capture ideas, research projects, and arrange meetings, but it can be difficult to organize everything on a handheld device. However, Galaxy S24 uses responsive Galaxy AI features to intelligently organize your phone so you can stay focused on the big picture.

Organize your documents and plans: Deep in your work projects, you may find that the relevant resources you need are scattered everywhere, including long emails, detailed articles, and PDFs. Having everything in one cohesive format will save you hours of taking notes and converting files.

Thanks to the Note Assist feature, you can generate, read and save condensed versions of all your materials with just a few taps of your finger, turning your daily flow of documents into a well-structured archive. When you open a document, Note Assist prompts you to save its contents directly to the Samsung Notes app. This feature lets you auto-format text and fix spelling mistakes before creating a quick or detailed bulleted summary of the entire document above the body, so you can see all the important points whenever you need them. You can check it at a glance.

This feature also allows you to extract and summarize text directly from physical books and papers, as well as translate notes into other languages. You can also turn long, detailed articles into concise summaries with the Browsing Assist feature.

Document everything accurately: This is a classic dilemma. You're attending an important work meeting, so you need to stay focused and contribute while also taking detailed notes. With Galaxy S24, you can use it both ways.

Transcript Assist creates complete and accurate records of meetings and conversations. Simply record your meeting using Samsung's native audio recording app, then Transcript Assist will convert the meeting to text and separate sentences for each speaker. Once you have your transcript, you can share it as-is with colleagues or send it to Samsung Notes and use Note Assist to add an AI-generated bulleted summary.

If you have existing audio files that were recorded without Transcript Assist, this feature can use Text to Audio to convert these files into notes.

When it comes to work, the power of bringing AI to mobile devices goes beyond just automating mundane tasks. Galaxy S24 shows how essential, mobile and accessible technology can dramatically improve the way we work, think and create.

Galaxy S24 series release promotion in Malaysia

Enjoy exclusive deals worth up to RM1,650 from February 7 to February 29, 2024.

Product Model RRP Color Availability Promotion Galaxy S24 Ultra Galaxy S24 Ultra

(1TB)

RM7,799 Titanium Yellow

titanium violet

titanium gray

titanium black

Online only (Titanium Blue, Titanium Orange, Titanium Green)

RM500 e-coupon[2]

Enhanced trade-in[3] Up to RM1,150[4]

PWP, RM100 off on selected Galaxy Buds

PWP, Direct discount RM200 from selected product categories (Galaxy Tab/Galaxy Watch)[5]. Choose 2 items, direct discount total RM700 (RM200+RM500). The second PWP item cannot be in the same category as the first PWP item. For example, if you select Galaxy Tab as the first item, you can only select Galaxy Watch as the second item. Get a total discount of RM800 when you purchase Galaxy Buds + Galaxy Watch + Galaxy Tab.[6]

Up to 45% off[7] About Samsung Care+ and accessories.

Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB) RM6,799 Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) RM6,299 Galaxy S24+ Galaxy S24+

(512GB)

RM5,399 Amber Yellow

cobalt violet

marble gray

onyx black

Online only (Sandstone Orange, Sapphire Blue, Jade Green)

Galaxy S24+

(256GB)

RM4,899 Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24

(512GB)

RM4,599 Amber Yellow

cobalt violet

marble gray

onyx black

Online only (Sandstone Orange, Sapphire Blue, Jade Green)

galaxy s24

(256GB)

RM4,099

To purchase a Galaxy S24 device, click on the respective link below.

[1] Galaxy AI features will be available for free on supported Samsung Galaxy devices until the end of 2025.Different terms may apply to AI functionality provided by third parties

[2] Exclusively for purchase from Samsung Online Store

[3] Applies only to the selected device. Any device state is accepted.Available only in selected postal codes

[4] Any device state is accepted.Available only in selected postal codes

[5] Every time I purchase a Galaxy S24 series.Exclusive to select Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Watch only

[6] Get RM200 discount on your first PWP item and an additional RM500 discount on your second PWP item. PWP promotions do not apply to products in the same category. RM100 discount on his PWP on selected Galaxy Buds.

[7] 30% off PWP on Samsung Care+. Get up to 45% off his PWP on select Samsung accessories. Promotion valid while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply.

