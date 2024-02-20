NXP India launches 4th Tech Startup Challenge for innovation





NXP India, one of the largest R&D facilities of NXP Semiconductors, proudly announces the launch of the fourth season of NXP India Tech Startup Challenge 2024. This initiative reflects NXP's commitment to partner with Startup India to foster collaboration, innovation and help startups grow. NXP India Tech Startup Challenge is a unique platform for deep tech startups focused on IP, processor development, semiconductor fabless ASIC design, system solutions, embedded product development and design companies, and Tier 1 and Tier 2 technology product companies. It works. across a variety of fields. By connecting with and nurturing these startups, we aim to propel India's technology ecosystem to global prominence.

The event, co-hosted by Startup India, is an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to connect India's startup ecosystem. The program aims to propel the Indian ecosystem towards global visibility and network scalability for technology startups, which will present to thousands of technology leaders. You will have the opportunity to do so. Technology areas such as AI (accelerators, trained models, software enablement), ML, edge computing, secure connectivity, software defined vehicles, functional safety, human machine interface, security, motor control, ultra-wideband, voice, Wifi, etc. Deep tech startups focused on 5G, RISC V, quantum, digital twin (software modeling), in-memory computing, body wireless LAN, etc. are invited to participate in this challenge.

Startup focus areas: Automotive Onboard Networking/Network Processing Electrification/E-Mobility ADAS and Autonomous Driving Industrial and IoT Smart Cities Smart Fabs (Logistics and Factory Automation, Robotics) Smart Home Healthcare Personal Devices Diagnostics, Monitoring, and Treatment Main Highlights Program: Prizes and Mentorship: Top 3 finalists will receive a total cash prize of Rs 10 lacs along with mentorship opportunities provided by NXP India. Supporting Partners: Partners such as Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), Electropreneur Park, Semiconductor Fabless Acceleration Lab (SFAL), and his InCeNSE at IISc Bengaluru will provide additional support to this program. Application details: Applications will open from February 19, 2024. Benefits for the top 3 selected startups: A total cash prize of Rs 10 lacs and mentorship opportunity from NXP India's technical leadership experts (3 interactive sessions with a mentor every month for 3 months). Participate as a finalist in the Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), participate in a global competition, and be introduced to an elite panel of investors. The top 10 selected startups will benefit from: Opportunity to share their business value proposition to his NXP and industry partners, along with networking opportunities. Invitation to participate in up to 3 months of equity-free pre-incubation at Electropreneur Park (ESDM Incubator). This opportunity includes free access to his state-of-the-art ESDM lab test equipment, making it easy to transform your ideas into prototypes. Startups can also benefit from mentorship sessions to improve their business plans, technical guidance, connections with ESDM suppliers, and prototyping cost reimbursement of up to INR 50,000. Entering a 4-month equity-free cohort period in collaboration with SFAL – Semiconductor Fabless Acceleration Lab, a semiconductor and IP design incubator. During this period, startups will benefit from access to assets of in-kind partners (IKPs) such as FPGA Innovation Lab@SFAL and tools provided by in-kind partners, whose value can exceed Rs 1 million per startup. You can receive Additionally, you will have access to webinars hosted by SFAL and IKP partners, as well as guidance on business strategies and potential investments. Equity-free pre-incubation opportunity for up to 3 months at InCeNSE, IISc Bangalore. During this period, startups will receive an in-kind partner (worth INR 50,000 per startup through the inupi2i program) to avail CeNSE facilities for nanofabrication (NNFC), characterization (MNCF), systems engineering, and packaging. Receive support from. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to attend events and seminars organized by InCeNSE and FSID, as well as mentoring sessions conducted by faculty and research staff (up to 2 hours per month per cohort).

Hitesh Garg, Vice President and Managing Director, India, NXP Semiconductors

Building on the success of the past three seasons, we are excited to launch Season 4 of the NXP India Tech Startup Challenge. These consecutive years have strengthened our efforts in line with the Government of India's vision of nurturing startups. The challenge aims to connect, collaborate and nurture Indian technology startups and acts as a catalyst to increase global visibility and network scalability of technology startups. Our goal is to contribute to making India a global leader in sustainable innovation, support an ecosystem with global impact, and showcase untapped talent on a global stage. is. ”

For more information and to apply, visit NXP India Tech Startup Challenge.

