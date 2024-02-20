Aiming for AI to tackle society’s toughest challenges





From an early age, David Andre was deeply fascinated by both humans and artificial intelligence, a passion ignited as he watched his mother, Cheryl, pursue a pioneering career as a computer programmer. For 30 years, Andre has applied his deep expertise in AI and entrepreneurial spirit to various fields such as asset management and wearables. But his current role as chief scientific officer at Alphabet's moonshot factory, Alphabet You can truly realize your desire to lead a scientific research institute.

Related insights

Founded by Google in 2010 and now owned by Alphabet, X serves as an innovation hub, embarking on ambitious projects that seek to solve complex problems with fundamental technology solutions. The company has spawned pioneering Alphabet subsidiaries, including self-driving ride-sharing provider Waymo and autonomous delivery drone pioneer Wing. Currently, more than half of X's efforts are aimed at climate change.

Tackling such difficult problems requires not only ambitious problem solving and technical acumen, but also a strong resilience to high (and expected) failure. In a conversation with Andre at the AI ​​World Summit in Amsterdam last fall, he talked about how he keeps his team motivated and how generative AI is a new path to breakthroughs at his X We shared how we are opening up. An edited version of our conversation follows.

S+B: How do you build a culture of innovation at X? Andre: Innovation is difficult. We work a lot to keep the culture at the X it deserves. The key to innovation is to iterate quickly and embrace the idea that most things you try won't work. With that in mind, you always tackle the most difficult parts of the problem first. If you can't solve that part, why waste time on the rest?

In addition to that, we are focused on achieving 10x improvement instead of 10%. We don't want to repeat the journey to finding a good solution. We want to jump right into something that will revolutionize the world. Our job is to create other opportunities for Alphabet at Google's scale, and the only way to do that is by tackling really big problems.

We do this with a portfolio-based approach, starting projects incredibly small, often with only one person or a portion of one person's time. There are dozens of such things happening all the time. What that means is that out of those dozens of projects, some are expected to stall and fail, while others may succeed.

David Andre speaks about s+b and AI at the World AI Summit

Alphabets' Chief Scientific Officer of Innovation talks about how he applies AI to moonshot challenges and why he believes generative AI is a critical new tool in his efforts.

S+B: How do you keep your employees motivated when projects fail frequently? Andre: Everything we do is trying to solve big problems for humanity. . When we are passionate, it is easier to boost team morale. And failure helps us learn. There's a project we're working on called Taara. This is a fascinating project because it grew out of another failed project called Loon. Loon focused on bringing internet to people living in rural areas without cell towers. That included deploying a weather balloon, a floating cell phone tower. To achieve this, the team developed point-to-point laser communications that transmit gigabit information through the air between balloons up to 20 kilometers apart.

Taara takes this laser technology and deploys it in terminals that can be deployed anywhere in the world (on towers or buildings, for example), essentially transmitting high-speed internet anywhere. They are using this in 13 countries around the world and their goal is to connect his 3 billion people who are currently not connected at all.

S+B: You have been involved in computer engineering and data science for 30 years. When you think about how the field has evolved over that time, what impresses you most? Andre: As you say, a lot has changed. There was also winter. It was also summer. But there are two things he says remain true. First, the basics are important. Understanding linear regression, an age-old technique, is still very important, as is understanding what goes wrong with linear regression. The biggest problem I see with startups and projects that are misapplying machine learning and AI is overfitting the data. It's an age-old problem and it's still showing up.

The second thing is that the idea of ​​doing unsupervised and semi-supervised training was magical for the field. This means that all the data there (online documents, online photos) becomes training data for the algorithm. So you no longer need to have these very expensive supervised training samples.

Finally, there is the emergence of transformer models that power today's large-scale language models. [LLMs]. This means you can go from natural language to code, from one language to another, from natural language to images, and from natural language to almost anything. And they're all powered by the same core technology, which is a huge change. Because now advances in one area, say visual processing, are suddenly impacting language processing and everything else. It's the same model.

S+B: Many top AI researchers say they are surprised by the advanced capabilities enabled by large-scale language models that power generative AI. Did they surprise you? Andre: I will say that at one point I was surprised when some of my colleagues were working on a paper called the Minerva paper, which was using his LLM to solve math problems. I was just amazed to see what kind of results they could get and what problems the system could solve. Because I thought LLM was mainly just predicting the next word or token, but Transformers because of his architecture allows you to do all kinds of high-level inference and all kinds of algorithms, basically just predicting the next word or token. It turns out that you can do it within calculations. It flows through one of these neural nets. This allows us to solve incredibly complex problems. This allows things like metaphorical reasoning. It's a really powerful technique. I was surprised at first, but once I understood this computational power, it made sense.

S+B: How has this advancement affected your approach to problem solving? Andre: Interestingly, it hasn't changed much. The hard part of almost every problem is not AI or machine learning. What really matters is all the surrounding connective tissue that ties that algorithm to the real world. Even if you solve the problem within the machine, if it doesn't match what you're actually trying to do, it won't help you at all. In other words, what we learned trying to apply machine learning in the 90s still applies today, as we were building connective tissue to align algorithms with the real world.

The hard part of almost every problem is not AI or machine learning. What really matters is all the surrounding connective tissue that connects that algorithm to the real world. ”

S+B: Are you currently using generative AI in X? Andre: We use this type of technology in many applications. Sometimes they are direct linguistic applications, but sometimes they are applied to the hard sciences, with surprising benefits in fields ranging from computational biology to logical reasoning to geospatial reasoning. Masu. Personally, I usually use a language I'm not very familiar with when programming something very basic, but I want to get it done quickly. Let me ask you first. I use it a little for writing, but it's often not quite where I need it to be yet.

The last thing we'll use is what's called a reverse design. This is a different generative AI than most people are playing with today. This is where you let your computer solve your problems. So, present the problem you want to solve. Give it all the details and associated constraints and let large-scale computing solve it. Many machines work on the problem in the background, trying different solutions until they find one they like. It's something I use almost every day.

S+B: How can companies continue to take advantage of AI innovation when it's happening so rapidly now? Andre: The most important thing is to start now . Because I always wish I had started yesterday. If you haven't started yet, now is the perfect time. Second, start playing with the tools. Work with large language models like Bard. Try solving the problem with them and see what happens. Learn where they fail. Once you know what's going wrong, you'll know what to focus your learning on.

Certainly, hiring more people with math and AI skills would also help. But today anyone can play with these tools. That's a big part of what's happening in this movement. It's about democratizing access to artificial intelligence so everyone can participate.

Share with: Topics: artificial intelligence, genAI, innovation, research and development, solving global problems

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.strategy-business.com/article/Aiming-AI-at-societys-toughest-challenges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos