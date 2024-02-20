Google shares important details for advertisers





Google Ads Liaison Ginny Marvin recently highlighted important updates regarding Google's enforcement of the EU User Consent Policy.

Google is increasing enforcement of consent requirements for European Economic Area (EEA) traffic.

As part of this, the company introduced consent mode version 2 (v2), which includes parameters for ad personalization and remarketing consent signals.

Advertisers must take action by March 2024 or risk losing important advertising capabilities in the region.

Google's help page says:

“To continue using measurement, ad personalization, and remarketing features, we must collect consent for the use of personal data from end users located in the EEA and share consent signals with Google. It also applies if you use Google Analytics data with Google services.”

Here's what advertisers need to know about the pending deadline, according to Marvin's post:

March deadline: call to action for advertisers

We're updating Google's consent mode, which allows advertisers to adjust Google tag settings based on user consent.

This update adds specific parameters to obtain consent for ad personalization and remarketing purposes.

The updated consent mode adds two new parameters, ad_user_data and ad_personalization, to send consent signals related to personalized ads.

Advertisers that do not implement the new framework by the deadline will no longer be able to serve personalized or remarketing ads.

Recommended migration to Google Analytics 4

Marvin recommended that Universal Analytics 360 users migrate to Google Analytics 4 (GA4) as soon as possible to maintain core advertising capabilities for website traffic from the EEA.

He said new consent settings have been added in GA4 to help quickly confirm that consent signals are being sent properly.

Additionally, GA4 offers enhanced conversion capabilities. It uses first-party conversion data to provide a more granular and aggregated view of conversion behavior.

Marvin pointed to two key benefits of conversion enhancement for advertisers.

“The benefit of implementing Enhanced Conversions in GA4 rather than just Google Ads is that you can use user-provided data for additional purposes, such as demographics and interests, paid and organic measurement, etc.”

Q&A insights

Marvin concluded the series of posts with a Q&A session that addressed common concerns.

Consent Mode V2 deadline: No specific date given, but implementation will begin in March. UK traffic: UK organizations advertising within the EEA must also implement the update. Conversion measurement: Without consent mode v2, future remarketing and audience personalization will be impossible.Other considerations

According to Marvin's social media post, additional considerations for advertisers include:

Consider working with a certified consent management platform (CMP) to build and configure compliant consent banners. Google recommends working with one of our certified CMP partners. Make sure your existing remarketing tags/audiences are configured to respect the new consent parameters. Test that the tag works properly based on the user's consent selection. Review your current ad measurement strategy and ensure you have alternative conversion tracking that doesn't rely on cookies/advertising IDs for a post-third-party cookie situation. Take the time now to educate your internal stakeholders about the impending consent requirement and why it is essential to maintaining access to users in the EEA market. Stay tuned for additional updates from Google as the March enforcement deadline approaches.

By doing this now, you can minimize the impact on advertising functionality in the EEA.

FAQ What is Consent Mode V2? How does it impact ad personalization and remarketing?

Consent Mode V2 is the latest framework introduced by Google to help advertisers comply with European Economic Area (EEA) consent requirements for online advertising.

This new version features specific parameters for obtaining end-user consent related to ad personalization (ad_personalization) and remarketing (ad_user_data).

Advertisers in the EEA or targeting EEA traffic must implement these changes by March 2024 to maintain the ability to serve personalized remarketing ads. Failure to adopt Consent Mode V2 may result in significant loss of local advertising functionality.

Why is Google Analytics 4 (GA4) recommended for Universal Analytics 360 users?

Universal Analytics 360 users are strongly encouraged to migrate to Google Analytics 4 (GA4). Because GA4 has new consent settings that ensure consent signals are shared correctly.

Additionally, GA4 includes an “Enhanced Conversions” feature that relies on first-party data to provide a detailed, aggregated view of conversion activity.

By moving to GA4, advertisers can maintain core advertising features and gain further insights into demographic, interest, paid and organic measurement beyond relying solely on Google Ads.

What actions should advertisers take in light of increased enforcement around EEA transportation consent requirements? To maintain the ability to deliver personalized remarketing ads to EEA audiences, 3. Please implement Consent Mode V2 by the month deadline. Work with a certified consent management platform (CMP) to create consent banners that comply with policy requirements. Ensure that existing remarketing tags and audiences respect new consent parameters and test proper functionality based on user consent. In anticipation of reduced use of third-party cookies in the future, we will develop alternative conversion tracking methods that do not rely on cookies or advertising IDs. Update internal stakeholders on new consent requirements and highlight their importance for maintaining access to the EEA user market.

Featured image: Mamun Sheikh K/Shutterstock

