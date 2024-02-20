



FDI angle:

Raleigh, North Carolina is home to one of the fastest growing technology ecosystems in the world. The city offers entrepreneurs access to the Research Triangle and a vibrant local community. Google, Meta, and Apple all have operations in the region. Why is this important? Rowley is leading a group of emerging technology ecosystems that are challenging dominant technology hubs on the coasts in an attempt to spark a “reverse gold rush.”

In the mid-1950s, North Carolina struggled with how to revitalize its manufacturing-dependent economy. Leaders, including banker and congressman Robert Haines, have devised a plan to reduce dependence on legacy sectors such as tobacco, textiles and forestry.

In 1959, he founded Research Triangle Park (RTP), a 7,000-acre innovation center between three major research universities: North Carolina Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University, and Duke University.

Today, the Triangle region, which includes RTP and the surrounding cities of Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill, is one of the nation's leading innovation hubs in technology, life sciences, agritech, cleantech, and more. It stacks up well globally as well.

Raleigh, home of North Carolina State University, was the fourth fastest-growing venture capital (VC) ecosystem in the world, according to PitchBook research for the five-year period ending in the second quarter of 2023.

The triangle is the center of gravity, explains Thom Ruhe, CEO of NC Idea, which supports entrepreneurship across North Carolina through grants and programs.

North Carolina's business-friendly environment and quality of life are attracting talent and companies as entrepreneurs seek alternatives to major technology hubs along the nation's coasts. But startup ecosystem insiders say more late-stage capital needs to become available to maintain the growth trajectory.

From tobacco to technology

When David Rose moved from Atlanta to North Carolina in 1999, he remembers Durham as a run-down tobacco town. American Tobacco Company, once home to the world's largest tobacco factory, closed its Durham operations in 1987 as sales declined due to concerns about the health risks of smoking.

It was economically disadvantageous, said Rose, now CEO of US Expansion Partners, which helps foreign high-tech companies set up in the US market. Durham's run-down downtown area has since been redeveloped by the local government, developers, and the family-owned media company Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC).

Today, the historic Tobacco District is being revitalized. Facilities here include the Performing Arts Center, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, and American Underground, a technology hub for Google for Startups that is home to more than 250 early-stage companies. Meta, Facebook's parent company, also has his 100-person office on campus.

Adam Klein, director of CBC and American Tobacco Campus, said technology entrepreneurs in the region are really drawn to an environment like this, which is very authentic, historic and rooted in a real place and sense of community. He says that he has started to feel depressed.

Today, the Lucky Strike tobacco brand water tower in the center of campus serves as a reminder of Durham's recovery from turbulent times gone by. Rose said there are more people on campus working in the technology industry today than there were at the peak of the tobacco industry in the 1960s.

More startup ecosystem stories:

The strength of the research triangle

Despite the Triangle region's strengths, including the fourth-largest concentration of doctoral graduates in the United States, it hasn't been immune to tech layoffs and the shift to remote work. In June 2023, cloud computing company Citrix decided to vacate its offices in Raleigh for these very reasons.

Despite this, major companies such as Cisco, pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Apple have maintained and expanded their presence in the region, with the latter investing $1 billion in 2021 to build a campus in RTP. announced that it will hire 3,000 people. North Carolina has one of the lowest corporate tax rates in the country and offered Apple an incentive package of up to $845 million for its planned campus.

Talent, universities combined with space, and a place to innovate set our ecosystem apart, says Entrepreneur Development, an RTP-based nonprofit support organization for technology and biotech startups. Council Chief Executive Kelly Rowell said.

Foreign technology companies also choose the region as a jumping-off point to the U.S. market. Hololight, a German-Austrian augmented reality startup, opened an office in Durham in May 2022, putting it in close proximity to companies like Lenovo and Epic Games, both headquartered in the Triangle-area town of Cary.

Susanne Haspinger, Hololight's chief operations officer, said it's a great base to easily reach customers, adding that air connectivity is another benefit.

flywheel effect

The Research Triangle's serial entrepreneurs who successfully exited local companies also created a flywheel effect where new startups were created and capital was reinvested into the ecosystem.

Serial entrepreneur and investor Scott Wingo is a great example. After several profitable exits, including e-commerce company ChannelAdviser, Research in 2022 founded a tweener fund to back early-stage startups in the Triangle region.

There are so many brain factories here that recruiting young talent is surprisingly easy and relatively inexpensive, Wingo said, citing an area with three top universities within a 30-mile radius. He mentioned and talked about it. It's the perfect place, he added.

Several local startups are attracting significant investment, including Raleigh-based product analytics platform Pendo, which has raised about $470 million, according to Crunchbase. But investors and founders complain that the Triangle ecosystem still lacks late-stage funds and angel investors.

Unlike Silicon Valley or Boston, there just isn't enough dedicated angel capital at the right standards to help young companies get the traction they need, says Investor and Co-founder of validation platform Global Data Consortium. says founder Bill Spruill. Sold to London Stock Exchange Group in May 2022.

reverse gold rush

Triangle insiders remain bullish that cash will be even more plentiful in the coming years. They also note that entrepreneurs and talent are flocking to the region from high-cost, less business-friendly places like Silicon Valley.

This is a reverse gold rush, says David Gardner, a partner at local venture capital firm Cofounders Capital, who has used the RTP ecosystem as a historical migration of people to the U.S. West Coast in search of economic opportunity. I liken it to being the opposite of that.

As the Research Triangle region grows from strength to strength, its role in the future of North Carolina's economy cannot be underestimated. Now we need more venture funds and angel investors to get the message across.

This article first appeared in the February/March 2024 print edition of fDi Intelligence.

