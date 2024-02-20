Analysts say PS5 Pro is likely to be released in the second half of 2024





Analysts told CNBC that Sony will likely launch the PlayStation 5 Pro in the second half of 2024.

This powered-up refresh is aimed at boosting interest in the PS5 after Sony admitted that it expects the pace of PS5 sales to start declining next fiscal year, starting in April 2024. becomes. It is also scheduled to be released prior to the release of Grand Theft. Auto 6 in 2025 is expected to significantly increase console game sales. Sony has not yet commented.

Sony is set in stone when it comes to releasing the Pro version of the console. For example, PS4 Pro was launched in November 2016, three years after the launch of PS4. If the PS5 Pro is released later this year, it will be four years after the PS5 was released in November 2020.

PlayStation 5 Slim review screenshots

Serkan Toto, CEO of Tokyo-based gaming consultancy Kantan Games, told CNBC that Sony is in fact preparing to launch the PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024. He said there appears to be broad consensus within the gaming industry.

And Sony will want to make sure they have great hardware in place when GTA 6 launches in 2025. This release will be a blow to the gaming industry as a whole.

Another analyst suggested that Sony won't lower the price of the current PS5 even after the PS5 Pro launches, citing pressure on profit margins.

best ps5 games

Last week, Sony president Hiroki Totoki gave a candid review of the PlayStation business, suggesting the studio could do more to reduce development costs. Totoki also said that Sony is trying to improve the profit margins of PlayStation games by focusing more on non-PlayStation platforms such as PC.

Sony has revised its PS5 sales forecast for this fiscal year, lowering it from the lofty goal of 25 million console sales to 21 million. This was achieved despite a year-over-year increase in PS5 unit sales for the 2023 holiday season, from 7.1 million units to 8.2 million units. Elsewhere, Sony has said it will not release any existing major PlayStation series games before April 2025, ruling out big sequels in the God of War and Spider-Man series in the near future.

Wesley is IGN's UK News Editor. Find me on Twitter @wyp100. Wesley can be contacted at [email protected] or confidentially at [email protected].

