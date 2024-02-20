The Binary Holdings forges strategic partnership with NES.TECH, a leader in hyper-secure infrastructure and DLT solutions





Key insights:

Strategic Alliance: The Binary Holdings (TBH) partners with NES.TECH to take a major leap forward in innovation in blockchain technology, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure.

Accelerating innovation: This collaboration promises to speed development, enrich functionality within the network, and set new benchmarks in the technology industry.

Global Expansion: TBH and NES.TECH will explore new synergies and products to redefine the digital landscape and deploy it to a vast audience around the world.

BANGKOK, Thailand, February 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a strategic move that heralds a new era in distributed ledger technology (DLT) and cybersecurity, The Binary Holdings recently partnered with NES.TECH announced. This partnership represents more than just a merger of two technology giants. This represents a convergence of visions dedicated to spearheading new solutions in blockchain technology and highly secure digital infrastructure. This initiative has the potential to reshape the dynamics of business and consumer interaction in a digital and decentralized environment.

TBH, which has a history of driving innovation in the digital and financial space, has confirmed its efforts to strengthen digital engagement with the recent integration of Fando, the company's leading blockchain-based fan engagement platform, and telecommunications giant Indosat. I'm emphasizing it. Similarly, NES.TECH, known for its partnerships with Casper, Octagon, and other prominent companies in the Web3 space, offers unparalleled expertise in AI-driven security and his DLT solutions. In addition to his 600+ EVM-compatible chain integrations and the world's largest ready-to-deploy smart contract and function library, NEST.TECH boasts a state-of-the-art time-to-finality (TTF) process of 35 ms, allowing Ethereum 25,000 times faster.

At the heart of this partnership is a unified vision to lead the way in technology advancement and completely redefine industry standards. By partnering, TBH and NES.TECH aim to use their combined expertise to deliver unparalleled value to today's global audience of 100 million people and meaningfully impact the engagement economy.

story continues

Manit Parikh, CEO of The Binary Holdings, said: “We are thrilled to welcome NES.TECH to the TBH family. This partnership is an important step forward in our mission to push the boundaries of technological innovation and create innovative solutions for Web3 and beyond. It represents.”

The integration of TBH and NES.TECH is a strategic response to the growing demand for secure, scalable and efficient digital solutions. By combining NES.TECH's expertise in distributed ledger protocols, infrastructure, security, real-world assets (RWA), RWA disaggregation, and regulatory compliance with TBH's comprehensive ecosystem of products and extensive user base, , this partnership will drive operational efficiency and overall improvements. Features of both entities. This collaboration is poised to deliver highly secure, AI-powered solutions tailored to the evolving needs of customers around the world.

“Working with TBH opens up exciting possibilities to further advance our research and deliver impactful solutions to more people,” said Charles Anderson, CEO of NES.TECH. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to working closely with TBH.” TBH team. ”

This partnership not only strengthens TBH's position as a frontrunner in the DLT space, but also extends NES.TECH's patented capabilities in the tokenization and fragmentation of real-world digital assets. This introduces new avenues for grassroots financial inclusion and democratization, an increasingly important focus for both organizations. This joint feature paves the way for an improved experience for staking, disaggregated asset pledging, and decentralized lending and borrowing opportunities for his 40 million users in Southeast Asia, MENA, and MENA. TBH, his efforts to expand the economic empowerment of Central and South America region.

Movement towards vertical integration:

TBH's move to a vertically integrated model is aimed at establishing a solid competitive advantage within the ecosystem and strengthening its position in SocialFi, DeFi, RWA segmentation, and various other sectors. Masu. This strategic shift not only solidifies TBH's leadership in the consumer space, but also strengthens the company's presence in infrastructure and lays a solid foundation for sustained growth. With this transition, we are poised to strengthen the ecosystem for all stakeholders and shareholders alike by streamlining operations, improving customer experience, and introducing the innovative utility of our native token, his TBHC. Masu.

About The Binary Holdings:

The Binary Holdings operates in the digital social, technology, products and financial services sectors in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The company's portfolio includes the Fando digital social platform, Venture Studio and M&A-focused digital technologies and products, and Millenia Digital Financial Services, which provides mobile wallets, payment processing, and other financial solutions. . Headquartered in DIFC, United Arab Emirates, the company is focused on innovation and opportunity across diverse business ecosystems.

For more information, please visit https://tbh.group.

About NES.TECH:

NES.TECH is a pioneer in AI-driven solutions and highly secure infrastructure, setting the global standard for true decentralized ownership management. With a dedicated team and commitment to innovation, NES.TECH designs, develops, and delivers custom software and infrastructure solutions that bridge the physical and digital divide in a seamless, full-lifecycle ecosystem. With his team of over 40 people, NES.TECH is headquartered in Singapore with offices in India and London. For more information, please visit https://nes.tech/.

Contact: Media Contact Sidharth Dilip Account Manager [email protected]

