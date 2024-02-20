Writing JSON to Google Sheets doesn't work – Questions and Answers





I want to update a Google Sheet when someone subscribes to Action Network. I prepared Make to connect to both Action Network Webhooks and Google Sheets. However, the data from JSON is not put into the sheet. A row is added, the date is placed in the G matrix, and the fixed phrase is placed in the H column, but columns A to F are empty.

Does the input bundle appear to be empty? The output bundle is

[

{

“osdi:submission”: {

“created_date”: “2024-02-20T00:45:12Z”,

“modified_date”: “2024-02-20T00:45:12Z”,

“identifiers”: [

“action_network:xxxxxx”

]”person”: { “created_date”: “2024-02-20T00:45:12Z”, “modified_date”: “2024-02-20T00:46:18Z”, “family_name”: “Wood”, “given_name”: ” Chris”, “Postal Code”: [

{

“primary”: true,

“locality”: “Exeter”,

“region”: “England”,

“postal_code”: “xxx xxx”,

“country”: “GB”,

“location”: {

“latitude”: xxxxx,

“longitude”: xxxxx,

“accuracy”: “Approximate”

}

}

]”email address”: [

{

“primary”: true,

“address”: “[email protected]”,

“status”: “subscribed”

}

]”telephone number”: [

{

“primary”: true,

“number”: “xxxxxxxx”,

“number_type”: “Mobile”

}

]”custom_fields”: { “@!@tag@!@xxxxx”: “Exeter_CallMe”, “GDPR_consent”: “GDPR_Policy_V3” }, “langages_spoken”: [

“en”

]

}, “Add tag”: [

“Exeter_CallMe”

]”action_network:referrer_data”: { “source”: “widget”, “website”: “xxxxxxxx” }, “_links”: { “self”: { “href”: “https://actionnetwork.org/api/ v2 /forms/xxxxxx” }, “osdi:form”: { “href”: “https://actionnetwork.org/api/v2/formsxxxxxxx” }, “osdi:person”: { “href”: “https: / /actionnetwork.org/api/v2/people/xxxxx” } } }, “action_network:sponsor”: { “title”: “xxxxx”, “url”: “https://actionnetwork.org/groups/xxxxxx” } , “Idempotent Key”: “xxxxxx” } ]

thanks in advance

Samryu February 20, 2024, 2:50 AM 2

What is the output bundle of the WEBHOOK module?

Welcome to the Make community!

Run the scenario (or[履歴]Provide the module's input and output bundles (by retrieving them from the tab) and click the white speech bubble in the top right of each module.[入力/出力バンドルのダウンロード]Choose.

A.

Save the contents of each bundle as a Bundle.txt file in a text editor and upload it to this discussion thread.

If you upload it here it will look like this:

Module-1-Input Bundle.txt (12.3 KB)Module-1-Output Bundle.txt (12.3 KB)

B.

If you are unable to upload files to this forum, you can also paste a formatted bundle using:

Add three backticks ““ before and after the code, like this:

““Input/output bundle content goes here““

Or use the format code button in the editor.

Providing input/output bundles allows others to replicate what's happening in your scenario, even without using external services.

This will allow others to better support you. thank you!

1 like

Hello @Chris_Wood

Check the historical data and confirm that values ​​are set for elements A to F. Checks if the value can be obtained from the mapped variable or from another variable.

If you need further assistance, please feel free to contact us. MSquare Support Please visit here Youtube Channel

1 like

Thanks @samliew I edited the question to include the output bundle

1 like

Samryu February 20, 2024, 10:39 am 5

thank you. To answer your question, the output bundle was very important. Please be sure to provide this detail when asking questions in this forum in the future.

It looks like you are trying to map custom_fields, which is a collection/object, to a text field (cell).

You need to select something inside custom_fields of type text or convert what you are trying to insert into a text (string) variable.

One way to convert a collection to an array is to use the built-in function toArray with maps and joins.

for example. :

{{join(map(toArray(1.`osdi:submission`.person.custom_fields); “value”); “, “)}}

For more information, see https://www.make.com/en/help/functions/array-functions#toarray–collection-.

Once I did this, the spreadsheet module worked.

1 like

