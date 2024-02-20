Companies seek technology talent in emerging markets around the world





Despite more than 30,000 layoffs in the tech industry so far this year, demand for tech talent actually outstrips supply in some markets, according to a new report. Companies are looking for talent in smaller emerging markets.

As AI and other new technologies continue to develop, employers are hiring talent in smaller markets around the world, including Bucharest, Romania, Hanoi, Vietnam, and Huntsville, according to Global Commercial Real Estate Services' (CBRE) Global Tech Talent Guidebook. I found out that I am getting . , Alabama.

A surge in demand for tech talent is outpacing supply in countries like Poland, Singapore and Costa Rica, prompting more technology companies to look for lesser-known markets as employers of choice, according to CBRE Consulting America. Chris Bolney, managing director, said. said in a statement.

CBRE has identified the top 20 emerging markets for technology talent based on factors such as the growth potential of the technology talent pool, the education level of the talent pool, and the current state of the technology ecosystem. In Cebu City, Philippines, for example, CBRE pointed to the market's university system, growing presence in the technology ecosystem, and the city's geographic advantage in the Asia-Pacific region. The report notes that Lagos, Nigella, has a large number of graduates in computer science, engineering and data science.

The report said lower labor and real estate costs are one of the reasons companies are looking to invest more in smaller markets, with Europe seeing the highest proportion of investments by tech companies over the past 20 years. He pointed out that it is a small city in the Asia-Pacific region. A similar trend is emerging in the U.S., with companies seeking the same talent in the Sunbelt as in San Francisco and New York, the report said.

Colin Jascoci, executive director of CBREs Tech Insights Center, says new innovations like artificial intelligence are poised to drive the next growth cycle and create job opportunities and real estate demand in new and existing technology ecosystems around the world. He said that it has been completed.

