Microsoft issues critical fix to 2 billion Google Chrome users





If you're one of the more than 1 billion users of Google Chrome on Windows, Microsoft has confirmed an emergency fix that seriously impacts your privacy and security.

New update affects all Chrome users on Windows

Jaap Ariens/Nulfoto

Chrome is the world's leading desktop web browser. period. Google's platform is approaching 65% of the market, with Microsoft Edge a distant second behind him at less than 13%. And while Safari clearly beats Apple, overall Apple is running just as well.

So it's no surprise that, as I reported earlier this month, Microsoft is working hard to turn Windows' desktop dominance into a more commensurate share of the browser market. But that approach is under attack.

Updates have been confirmed for Edge installations on Windows. While this is important, it only addresses part of the problem that still affects millions of users.

A few weeks ago, an independent study sponsored by Firefox developer Mozillathe criticized Microsoft's market tactics. Microsoft has been found to repeatedly use harmful designs such as harmful preselections, visual interference, trick wording, and deceptive advertisements to induce users to use Edge.Patterns that distort user selection of browsers to install [and] Push users towards Edge.

More from FORBESS Serious new warning suddenly issued to Samsung Galaxy users By Zak Doffman

Despite being sponsored by Mozilla, this report is actually about Chrome. Because it makes little sense for Microsoft to target Firefox at 8% of the desktop market when Chrome's 65% is sitting there as a hugely attractive target.

When a promotional message for Edge appears within a Chrome download page, users may become wary because they think the banner is unusual and must be very important, the report says. Such interruptions occur regardless of which browser is installed, but if a user wants to Two more interventions into the journey.

At the same time and in the same vein, Chrome users on Windows began to notice that their Chrome tabs and other settings were being inexplicably copied to Edge.

As reported by Android Headlines, users on various social media platforms are reporting that Edge is stealing data from other browsers on their devices. It's true that Microsoft is working on the ability to import data from other browsers. However, these reports indicate that not only is this feature being turned on without consent, but users are having a hard time keeping it turned off.

FORBES Details on Apple's iMessage – Now Only for American iPhone Users? By Zak Doffman

The setting itself is intended to ease the transition from Chrome to Edge for users who buy into aggressive marketing strategies, many of which imply security benefits of moving away from Chrome. Masu. That's a double whammy. On new Windows machines, Chrome installations are interrupted by Edge ads, and users find themselves simply navigating without having to do anything. It's well automated.

Of course, Microsoft has not confirmed or commented on this. But now this problem has suddenly been solved. Microsoft says Edge has a feature that gives users the option to import browser data every time they launch it from another browser, with their consent. The state of this feature may not be synchronized and displayed correctly across multiple devices. That's one way to explain the problem. in any case. This has been fixed.

edge correction

microsoft

While this theoretically applies to all browsers, this issue and fix actually pertains to Chrome and the ongoing battle between Google and Microsoft for browser market share, which may lead to It's also spilling over into the brave new world of AI.

In other words, the majority of Windows users who have Chrome installed on their desktops no longer have to worry about their personal information being secretly and non-consensually transferred to Microsoft Edge. That's a very important fix. Edge updates in the background, so you don't need to do anything.

Whatever we take from the report and this fix, gatekeeper/gateway tactics like this set against European DMAs will come under greater scrutiny than ever before. Microsoft has not yet commented on the inference being made. Realistically (and unusually), the case of Edge vs. Chrome doesn't usually cause concern, as Microsoft is a relatively niche player. The alleged manipulation of Windows users is significant considering the OS is even more dominant than Chrome.

As Mozilla stated in a blog post accompanying the study, the introduction of DMA in the EU marks the beginning of a wave of global competition regulation, and we hope to see barriers to browser competition removed. is. But even if there is a move in the right direction, improvements are incomplete and are only being offered reluctantly in markets where regulators are forcing platform owners to make changes that respect browser choices.

In light of recent reports, we have reached out to Microsoft for comment on this fix.

