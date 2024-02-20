This little website is Google's first line of defense in the patent wars





Three engineers at Google recently came up with a futuristic way to help people who are stumbling during a video call presentation. They propose that if an algorithm detects a speaker's pulse increasing or elongating the umm, a generative AI bot that mimics that voice could simply take over.

Its cutting-edge ideas were not published at large corporate events or in academic journals. Instead, the article was published in his 1,500-word post on a little-known free website called TDCommons.org, which Google secretly owned and funded for his nine years. I did. Google had never talked to the media about its website until last year when WIRED received a link to the idea on TDCommons and became interested.

Scroll through TDCommons to see the latest from Google on tweaking your smart home gadgets to improve your sleep, protecting the privacy of your mobile search results, using AI to summarize a person's activity from your photo archives, and more. You can read the ideas. And posting isn't just for Google. About 150 organizations, including HP, Cisco, and Visa, also have their inventions listed on his website.

This website is home to ideas that seem potentially valuable, but not worth spending tens of thousands of dollars to patent. By disclosing technical details and establishing prior art, Google and other companies can prevent other companies from filing patents on similar concepts and avoid future disputes. Google gives its employees a $1,000 bonus for every time they post an invention on her TDCommonsa, a tenth of the compensation they give to patent applicants, but they also get a link they can share right away. , you can gloat about your secret job.

TDCommons builds on Google's long-standing and far-reaching commitment to carving out greater space for unfettered innovation in an industry where patents are used to hobble competitors or squeeze cash from them. This is in addition to the vocal efforts. This site may be vulgar and confusing, but it's effective. The advantage of the defense publication is that her website is very simple, said Laura Sheridan, head of patent policy at Google. We need to confirm the date. And you need to have access to the documentation. There's not much more to do.

In practice, this experiment has struggled to break through government bureaucracy and compete with more robust archives. Sheridan admits it's a work in progress. For TDCommons to become less idiosyncratic and more significant, it needs larger upload flows. It offers the unique hope of expanding public access to the technological creativity happening within corporate walls and directing more resources to that work.

The strategy behind TDCommons dates back several decades to the 1950s, when invention powerhouses IBM and later Xerox began publishing journals filled with what they called technology disclosures. They then ship some of the journals as prior art to patent offices and claim rights to the ideas they contain. Approximately 84% of patent applications rejected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in the 12 months ending September 2023 were invalidated, at least in part, by prior art, the agency said.

During the Internet boom of the early 2000s, entrepreneurs saw an opportunity to incorporate these defensive publications (dpubs) into online databases. IP.com is widely considered a leader, with 215,000 inventions uploaded to date and searchable access to millions of additional documents from outlets such as the open access research library arXiv.org . Unlike TDCommons, posting to or accessing his IP.com is not free. dpub uploads cost $395 for up to 25 pages, while viewers pay $40 for individual downloads and $49 per month for unlimited access. The USPTO is one of IP.com's largest customers, enrolling 9,200 examiners and supervisors from most government agencies, the company said.

