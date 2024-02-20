Google explains how Android Auto AI message summaries work





With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24, Google announced that Android Auto will “automatically summarize long texts and busy group chats.” While we wait for this Google Assistant feature to launch, here's an overview of AI messages to learn more about how it works with Android Auto.

What's notable for us is that AI Message Overview is now officially branded as a Google Assistant feature. All of Android Auto's audio output is provided by the Assistant, but the January announcement only confirmed that Android Auto was responsible for this feature.

Additionally, while the support document only mentions that the feature is available in Android Auto, Google states at the outset that “You can receive message summaries for long messages on Assistant-enabled Android devices.” is somewhat interesting (emphasis on ours). There's nothing to prevent this feature from being available in other audio-centric form factors, such as headphones.

How to opt in to Android Auto message summaries

There are two ways to opt in to this feature. In manual route,[Android Auto 設定]>[通知]>[Play AI メッセージの概要]Go to. This on/off toggle is already available, but in testing she was unable to trigger the AI ​​summary.

Another option is for Google to prompt you the first time it's available. Just say “yes” to “approve the summary,” and say “no” to have the assistant play the message in full.later[設定]You can enable it from

Message to get AI summary

Google Assistant on Android Auto can summarize “one long message or multiple messages from the same sender or group.” Google defines a long message as 40 words or more.

Otherwise, the assistant reads the message without summarizing it. If you have multiple conversations from different senders or apps, your Assistant will read them one by one.

One example provided by Google is a three-line message that starts with “So I was thinking about dinner tonight,” which can be summarized as “Brianna asked if you wanted Thai food for dinner. There's still time. “I asked if it was.”

AI privacy

Google warns that “artificial intelligence generates message summaries” and “there may be errors.”

On the privacy front, “the assistant does not log messages or summaries,” while “interactions are not used to train large-scale language models (LLMs).” This also applies to Magic Compose replies in Google Messages. Google does not reveal which model is used.

