Accelerating product development for the AI ​​era





Tyler serves as Broadridge's chief technology and product officer, responsible for global technology innovation.

The sudden emergence of ChatGPT in 2022 began a race to develop new products that leverage generative artificial intelligence (AI). Today, companies across all industries are building the capacity to develop and bring AI-powered products to market.

When ChatGPT was launched, my colleagues at Broadridge and I, like our colleagues at other companies, felt both excitement and pressure to deliver commercial solutions that leveraged new technology. In June 2023, we launched his BondGPT, his AI platform for corporate bond trading developed and delivered in 12 weeks.

When I'm asked for advice on how other companies can launch new AI products at similar speeds, I always give the same answer: It's probably not possible unless you've already spent time building the operational infrastructure needed to develop your product at such speed. pace.

While it's technically true that we built BondGPT in 12 weeks, the reality is that we've been working for years to find the right process to accelerate product development. We knew innovation was accelerating, and we knew we had to speed up too. The model we used to achieve that goal can provide valuable lessons for other companies working to build product development capabilities for a new era of AI.

Adopt a product-based operating model

Creating a product development process that can deliver AI-powered products in weeks requires an organization-wide effort. Companies need to start at the highest level by rethinking their operating models.

At Broadridge, 80% of our organization is built around small, autonomous, integrated teams. Each team has full ownership of their individual product or platform. Each of these products and platforms is embedded within an end-to-end client solution. Adopting this type of product-based operating model makes it easier for companies to prioritize work, allocate resources, establish leadership, and cascade and link goals at all levels of the organization. Masu.

Achieve superior delivery

The ability to deliver products quickly is a skill that needs to be developed over time. It starts with the process. To work effectively at this pace, companies must “shift left” by moving security and testing to the beginning of the development process and automating testing and operations as much as possible. Companies must also incorporate elements of agile strategies to maintain value assurance and create an iterative design process that responds to evolving technology and customer needs.

Then comes the right technology. To accelerate this process and ensure that you keep up with rival and customer expectations, companies must continually adopt the latest engineering tools, infrastructure, and practices. We found that upgrading these features increased a developer's productivity by more than three times his or her productivity.

emphasize architecture

The speed and effectiveness of a product development effort is a direct function of the technology architecture that supports it. The best foundation is a simple, reusable microservices-based architecture combined with a scalable technology stack that can evolve over time as technology and business requirements change.

This architecture design process is in many ways as important as the architecture itself. Architectural decisions should be viewed as a practical part of the development process, rather than as a governance function. Because AI makes data security and privacy a central issue, we involve functions from cyber to legal as early as possible in the design process.

Put resources into your data

The main constraint in AI product development is data. In financial services or any other business, there is no room for vague answers. The first answer must be the correct answer. In that environment, companies must ensure that the data they input into large-scale language models (LLMs) is accurate, robust, and often in real-time.

We have spent significant time and resources implementing a data ontology that meets both general business needs and the specific requirements of AI. In the latter case, you store all your data in a defined “neighborhood” that can allow or disallow access to the LLM. We also have established procedures for determining what data is available externally and what data is stored behind the firewall. Throughout this process, data experts and technical experts work closely with our legal team to ensure the security and privacy of your data.

Accelerating innovation

In my experience, the best way to generate good ideas for new AI applications is to get the technology into the hands of experts as soon as possible. We have created an environment where all employees can access ChatGPT. This system allows employees to learn how technology works, test its features, and experiment with new ideas.

Although this project is still in its early stages, the flywheel is starting to turn. Business users with great ideas come together. The most powerful concepts often come from subject matter experts who are best positioned to see opportunities for technology to meet real business needs. That's exactly what happened with BondGPT.

We have proprietary data on trading techniques and patterns from dealers and customers who use our network. Our fixed income domain experts saw an opportunity to harvest that rich IP to deliver real benefits to traders by delivering critical information to them faster and with less effort. did.

Such ideas should foster a steady stream of pilot initiatives designed to create use cases and evaluate the feasibility of the concept. BondGPT's pilot shows that by applying generative AI solutions to proprietary network data, traders can reduce the time it takes to research bonds and execute trades from over 20 minutes to just a few minutes. Proven.

With a proven and viable concept, we began the development process and delivered BondGPT in 12 weeks. But for companies looking to replicate that performance, the most important lesson from this story is that the efforts that made that turnaround possible weren't what started in his 2022 or his 2023; I mean, it's been going on for years.

