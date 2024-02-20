Google Gemini AI app: How to use Gemini AI on iPhone | Technology News





Google recently announced its renamed generative AI chatbot Gemini and rolled out a specialized application for Android smartphones. Similarly, he has seamlessly integrated the Gemini AI chatbot into his Google app for iPhone, giving him convenient access to cutting-edge models with just one click. This integration allows users to enjoy a number of features, such as chatting with chatbots, generating images, and getting instant answers to queries.

Google Gemini AI app for iPhone: A comprehensive guide to leveraging Gemini AI on your iPhone.

How to use Gemini AI on iPhone Gemini AI app iOS: Gemini can be accessed within the Google app on iPhone (Express Photo)

Unlike Android, iOS doesn't have a dedicated Gemini app. Instead, the same technology has been integrated into his Google app, making it fairly easy to access his AI chatbot without downloading a separate app. However, please also note that Gemini AI is currently limited to some markets and only users living in supported countries can access the Gemini AI chatbot.

If you live in a region that supports Gemini AI, visit the App Store and update your Google app to the latest available version to enable Gemini AI. If you don't have the Google app on your iPhone, download and install the same. This is a free app available for all iPhones running iOS 15.0 and later versions. Also, note that Gemini AI requires a Google account and an active internet connection.

Once you've downloaded or updated the Google app to the latest version, open it and you'll see a toggle at the top of the screen to switch between Google Search and Gemini. At the flip of a switch, you'll have access to Google's cutting-edge AI tools.

Unlike Android smartphones, you can't summon Gemini AI with voice commands, but you do have to open the Google app each time to access the chatbot.

What can Gemini AI do on your iPhone? Gemini AI app iOS: Gemini helps you plan your trip and answer most questions (Express Photo)

From answering all your queries to generating images with just a text prompt, there's a lot that Gemini AI can do. You can also take a photo and ask questions about the same and use the voice search option to get answers instantly. In a nutshell, Gemini AI can do everything that other AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Copilot can do. To enable some of these services, you'll need to enable extensions such as Google Flights, Google Hotels, Google Maps, Google Workspace, and YouTube from your settings menu.

Gemini AI provides suggestions and answers queries Gemini AI app iOS: Enable Google extensions to add more features to Gemini (Express Photo)

If you don't know how to use Gemini AI, see suggestions for some services the app can provide. This includes the ability to help kids understand complex concepts, create simple captions for social media posts, compare two or more similar products and choose the right one, and more. Also includes the ability to generate surprise birthday party ideas.

Again, these can be further personalized, like surprise birthday party ideas for concertgoers. The output is provided as text, but you can also direct the AI-generated content. Similarly, if you are planning to go to Goa on your next vacation, just ask “Please help me with his 3-day itinerary from Bangalore to Goa from March 10th to March 14th” And Gemini AI can help you. It includes all the details about travel, accommodation, places to visit, things to do in Goa, etc.

Thanks to integration with other services like Google Flights and Google Hotels, we can also provide you with accurate flight and hotel details, including fares, making it easy to plan your next vacation. You can also ask for things like 'best route from Bangalore to Goa'. Road Trip results include route details and must-see spots along the way, as well as the distance and time required to travel.

Gemini AI can also generate images Gemini AI app iOS: Images generated using Gemini AI (Express Photo)

From a green Ferrari car to images of wild ducks, Gemini AI can generate all kinds of images. Again, there are certain limits on what can and cannot be generated. Once you've generated these images, you can download them to your iPhone and share them with your friends and family via platforms like iMessage, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

However, unlike Google search, which typically redirects you to a website for a specific query, results from Gemini AI can be inaccurate. Therefore, always pay attention to the details. Finally, all your search history is saved within the Google app, so you can easily come back to it later.

