Apple AirTag still $20 off on Amazon after Presidents Day





President's Day is over, but there are still plenty of deals left. Apple's popular item tracker AirTag has dropped $20 in price ahead of the holiday season, and that deal is still available on Amazon. AirTags normally sell for $29 each or $99 for 4, but now you can buy a 4-pack for just $79. We don't know when this sale will sell out or expire. So, if you don't want to miss out on these discounts, we recommend ordering early.

Losing your most important things can be very stressful, especially when you are in a hurry. But finding and tracking your keys, wallet, and other essentials is as easy as investing in Apple AirTags. These are some of the best-rated Bluetooth trackers available, and Apple's Find My network lets you quickly find anything you've tagged.

Apple's AirTag trackers work seamlessly with your iPhone and the Find My app with a super easy one-tap pairing process. Then you can just toss the tracker in your pocket, grab the AirTag accessory and clip it to your keys, hook it to your bag, stick it to your bike, or attach it to anything else you want to monitor.

Take a look at this: Apple AirTags made a small impression

06:55

Once set up, AirTags will appear in the Find My app, allowing you to see items on a map for easy finding. If the item is nearby, you can use the app to play a sound on AirTag's small speaker to help you find it, or use precision search to find lost items. This is useful if you're just looking for your keys or wallet around the house, for example. If you lose an item far away, you can put it in lost mode. This will send a ping if his AirTag is detected on your Find My network and allow you to add a message, including your phone number or email address.

Read more: Have Apple AirTags? 5 surprising places to put them

Each AirTag is powered by CR2032 coin batteries, and 4 are included with purchase. Batteries have a lifespan of approximately one year and will need to be replaced. AirTags are also IP67 water and dust resistant, so you don't have to worry about damage from exposure to the elements.

For more savings on top-rated Apple products, check out our roundup of currently available Apple Watch deals, MacBook deals, and iPhone deals.

