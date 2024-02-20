2024 TechPoint Mira Award Nominations Announcement – ​​Inside INdiana Business





Photo provided by: Techpoint

TechPoint on Tuesday announced the list of nominees for the 2024 Mira Awards, which recognize Indiana's best in technology. The Indianapolis-based organization said the record number of applications for two of its major awards confirms “the vibrancy of Indiana's technology sector.”

TechPoint said in a news release that this year's “Rising Entrepreneur of the Year” and “Innovation of the Year” entries reached record highs.

Although the majority of nominees are based in central Indiana, this year's list includes representatives from Bloomington, West Lafayette, South Bend, Columbus, Evansville, New Albany, Nashville, and more. .

TechPoint President and CEO Ting Gootee said in a release that they look forward to celebrating the 25th anniversary of Indiana's most prestigious technology and innovation award in the new venue. . What is even more interesting is the level of excellence, innovation and resilience in each submission and those whose efforts have elevated them as Mila Prize nominees. It's truly the biggest night for innovation in Indiana.

Winners will be announced at the TechPoint Mira Awards gala on April 26 at the new Old National Center venue in downtown Indianapolis.

This year's Mira Awards nominees are:

Talent Impact Award

Butler University at Indianapolis Butler University at Indianapolis Lacey School of Business (Indianapolis) Employ Indy (Indianapolis) Hitachi Astemo (Greenfield) Indiana Office of Technology's Acquisition and Learning IT Program, Indianapolis Central Indiana Junior Achievement, Indianapolis Lionfish Cyber ​​Security, Indianapolis O Fellowship, Indianapolis Purdue DIAL Ventures, West Lafayette Skyepack, Inc., DePauw University West Lafayette Tenzer Technology Center, Greencastle

Innovation Team of the Year

Alleo, Carmel Amplified Sciences, LLC, West Lafayette Glassboard, LLC, Indianapolis Karyosoft, Inc., Carmel STARTedUP Foundation, Indianapolis

Student Entrepreneur of the Year

Charlie Edmonds, a doctoral student at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, Bloomington Emma Evancho, a senior at Butler University in Indianapolis Matt Graysek, a sophomore at Indiana University in Bloomington Jacob Mills, a junior at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville Rextin Willis, sophomore at Taylor University in Upland.

budding entrepreneur

Diego Akio, Traduality, Bloomington Kelly Ao, Intertwined, Newburgh Jessica Bassert, Wave Therapeutics, Nashville Anna Doris, Everware Inc., Noblesville Peter Dunn; Your Money Line, Indianapolis Raymond Fraser, Vital View Technologies, South Bend Ethan Rodriguez, Adriana Morales, KLOTOFY, Fishers Brian Schroeder, Preventia Group, Indianapolis Gene Ross, Primary Records, Fishers Julia Regan , RxLightning, New Albany

TechPoint Resilience Award

Rebecca Bowman, Rebecca Bowman Consulting, Indianapolis Kimberly Bugg, Centric Consulting, Indianapolis Aaron Hogan, Soundspace, Indianapolis Ariel Relf, ​​Cummins, Fishers Eric Stanley, Minority Movement Network, Carmel・Luke Chang, Resulter, Indianapolis

digital transformation

Butler University, Butler + Department of Professional Studies, Indianapolis Cummins, Columbus Elanco Animal Health, Indianapolis Eli Lilly & Company, Indiana Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Indianapolis LHP Engineering Solutions, Columbus Lionfish Cyber ​​Security, Indianapolis MathTrack Institute, Indianapolis One America Finance, Indianapolis Recovery Force Health, Fishers Wabash Heartland Innovation Network, West Lafayette

This year's innovation

120Water, Zionsville Adverank, Zionsville ArcticRx, Fishers Compact Medical, Inc., Indianapolis Foria, Bloomington hc1, Indianapolis Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Indianapolis Novilitic, LLC, West Lafayette Recovery Force Health, Fishers Rx Lightning, New Albany Vargotec, LLC, Fishers

Community impact

Ivy Tech Community College, Indianapolis JobWorks, Inc., Fort Wayne Junior Achievement of Central Indiana, Indianapolis Northeast Innovation Center, Fort Wayne Mentors of Color, Fishers STARTedUP Foundation, City of Indianapolis South Bend, South Bend Wabash Heartland Innovation Network, West Lafayette United Way of Central Indiana, Indianapolis University of Evansville Center for Innovation and Transformation, Evansville

Innovation Services Partner of the Year

Allegion, Carmel CSpring, Indianapolis FullStack, Indianapolis Glassboard LLC, Indianapolis Innovatemap, Indianapolis My IT Indy, Plainfield Recruit Rooster, Indianapolis Republic Aviation Information Technology Department, Carmel SEP, Westfield Six Feet Up, Carmel The Engineered Innovation Group, Indianapolis

Startup of the Year

Adverank, Zionsville Alleo, Carmel Bereave, Indianapolis Folia, Bloomington Holder, Indianapolis Karyosoft, Carmel Lionfish Cyber ​​Security, Indianapolis Tenon, Indianapolis Traduality, Bloomington Valgotech, LLC, Fishers

Tech Company of the Year

Aanalytics, South Bend Authentics, Indianapolis Baker Hill, Carmel Republic Airways, Carmel

The following special industry awards will be presented:

AgriNovus Indiana HungerTech Challenge Award (selected by Hunger Tech Select Committee) Conexus Indiana Manufacturing Innovation Award (selected by Conexus Indiana Select Committee) Nextech K-12 Computer Science Teacher of the Year (selected by Nextech Bridge Builder Award) Selected by TechPoint Foundation for Youth Trailblazer of the Year (selected by the TechPoint Executive Committee) Deal of the Year (selected by the TechPoint Executive Committee) Mission41K Exceptional Employer (selected by an independent review committee)

