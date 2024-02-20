Google renames Bird to Gemini





Google has announced that its Bard chatbot will be named Gemini. The company also announced the launch of Gemini Advanced, the largest version of the Gemini language model, and his two new mobile apps for working with the models.

When Google first released the Gemini model in 2023, it came in three sizes: Nano, Pro, and Ultra. They also revealed that the Pro version will be the model that powers Bard, replacing his PaLM. However, Google has held back the general availability of its biggest and most powerful Ultra, pending full safety checks and tweaks. With this latest announcement, Google has renamed Bard to Gemini to reflect the chatbot's “mission” to provide access to “the most talented model family.” The company also announced that the Ultra model will be released as Gemini Advanced and will be available as part of the Google One AI premium plan. CEO Sundar Pichai said:

The largest model, Ultra 1.0, uses a combination of 57 subjects, including mathematics, physics, history, law, medicine, and ethics, to test knowledge and problem-solving abilities. This is the first time that I have outperformed the experts. . Today, we're taking the next step and bringing Ultra to our products and to the world.

Pichai also wrote that the Gemini model will soon be available in Google's products, which are currently powered by Duet AI, a collaborative AI assistant. In Workspace, where the assistant can help users compose documents and emails, Duet AI will be renamed Gemini for Workspace. Google Cloud offers his Duet AI assistant for coding, which will also be rebranded as Gemini.

Google has also released two new ways to access Gemini via mobile devices. One for Android and one for iOS. On Android, Gemini is available as an “overlay experience” for Google Assistant, and users can invoke it in the same way. For example, say “Ok Google.” On iOS, Gemini is available through the Google app with an opt-in toggle.

In a discussion on Hacker News, several users wondered why Bard was renamed. One person wrote:

I think they're trying to start all over again. Bard is stuck as Google's stupid, not-so-good, late-comer ChatGPT clone. I was teased a lot. I'm not sure if Gemini has changed much (GPT 3.5 and 4 are more memorable), but I think the name change has reset it a bit.

Other Reddit users expressed disappointment with Gemini's mobile experience. One person said:

I wasn't a fan, so I went back to being a regular assistant. Gemini will not answer your questions unless you unlock your phone. You often have to hit the submit button after asking a question, and it takes time to get a simple answer.Ask Gemini to turn off the screen [a question] It takes about 10 seconds to receive and respond, but Assistant responds almost instantly. Gemini has the potential to be a better girlfriend Android assistant, but it's not quite there yet.

Several Hacker News users commented positively on Gemini's performance, rating it as good or better than GPT-4. Similarly, in a thread on Reddit, one user reported that Gemini is better than his GPT-4 “especially for copywriting, blogging, email, etc.” However, the user pointed out that GPT-4 is better for data analysis.

