What’s new and what’s new in 2024?

It's 2024! Blackboards, thick textbooks, and other analog tools of the past have no place in today's schools. Over the past few decades, applied technology in the classroom has grown exponentially. This aligns well with the fact that today's students are complete digital natives who instinctively know how to use smart devices.

Of course, educational technology involves more than just allowing computers to be used in the classroom. School administrators must continually be on the lookout for new technologies that increase student engagement, retain knowledge, and make learning more accessible.

What new technology is being tested in the classroom?

Once upon a time, school computer labs were magical rooms frequented by technology enthusiasts and enthusiasts. Teachers and students now have full access to smartphones, tablets, or laptops in all classes. As a result, a variety of new technologies are being tested and used in classrooms to support different learning styles.

cloud technology

Cloud-based software means your computer takes up less space than before. It will also allow schools to replace desktop computers with more portable devices such as tablets and laptops.

Additionally, students can open cloud-based apps on school computers to log in to their accounts and retrieve saved files. If allowed by her school's IT administrator, students can also work on projects at home via remote web login.

Finally, cloud technology facilitated remote learning and helped save education during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Absenteeism and downtime due to inclement weather and other disruptions will continue to be reduced. Instead, students and teachers can meet online and continue working through files available on the cloud.

hybrid class

Before COVID-19, remote learning was an option for college students who were unable to attend classes in person. Online learning and offline learning were two different systems, one fully remote and the other in-person and attendance-based.

However, advances in computer and network technology have enabled education systems to adopt hybrid learning models. Those who are able will meet in person, while others will participate virtually through the class' video conferencing portal.

Hybrid classes have many benefits. For example, teachers have the flexibility to create customized learning approaches. Teachers and students with health problems can participate in classes with peace of mind. It also makes school easier and more affordable for students, and reduces absenteeism.

active learning

Lectures and memorization take a backseat to active learning. Classroom technology like tablets, virtual reality (VR), and interactive whiteboards make learning more engaging.

For example, VR headsets offer unique hands-on training without cost or risk. By modeling real-world scenarios, students gain hours of practice time under close supervision. Virtual environments also give you unlimited opportunities to get the steps right.

Tablets and interactive smart boards also encourage active learning through games, competitions, and role-playing. Active her learning relies heavily on student participation to be successful. New technology allows students to participate in the way that is most comfortable for them.

Which existing, proven technologies provide the best learning experience?

An important part of the modern learning process relies on the hardware used in the classroom. Chalkboards and dry erase markers are foreign to preschoolers who already know how to use touch screens. Similarly, light bulb projectors and VHS players are far more distracting than the HD-quality video screens kids have at home.

Students need classroom devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops that reflect what they see in the real world. Modern technology in the classroom requires advanced equipment that digital natives are familiar with.

As the prices of LED and touchscreen technology continue to fall, smart TVs and interactive whiteboards are becoming more popular in classrooms. In addition to being relatively affordable, interactive touch screens provide the best learning experience for students who grew up using smartphones and tablets at home.

Touchscreen technology allows teachers and students to engage in maximum active learning. Multi-touch functionality allows the entire class to participate in group activities that promote collaboration and cooperation while promoting competition. More importantly, students' attention spans are much higher when using touchscreen technology. When you are more engaged, you learn more and retain knowledge longer.

Considerations for managing technology in the classroom

Interactive touchscreens and other edtech hardware are important investments for school districts. As such, it requires care and maintenance like any other piece of equipment. At the same time, smart his devices are prone to hacking attempts by both bored students and outside parties. To protect this investment and secure your classroom technology, get reliable device management software.

Software-driven devices require regular updates to the operating system (OS), firmware, and installed applications. However, updating and maintaining every device in every classroom can be inefficient and time-consuming. Instead, device management software can perform updates and maintenance remotely for one or two devices or an entire fleet. You can also schedule updates after class hours to minimize interruptions. This means the unit is constantly updated and ready for use.

Additionally, a robust device manager can protect each device from unauthorized users by assigning different access levels to end users. For example, students can only run and interact with official learning apps and have no access to the OS or student files. Instructors can access the content management system and edit student performance reports. Meanwhile, administrators can view student and teacher profiles, monitor learning modules, and collect data on device usage. These are valuable sources of insight that can help improve future school performance.

More importantly, device management software can protect your device from unwanted attention. Any reported invalid login attempts will result in a ban and device shutdown. If threatened with data theft, administrators can simply shut down the device remotely or initiate a data erasure procedure. If a device is lost, administrators can use geolocation services to find it.

Educational technology in the classroom is here to stay

Today's students deserve access to the latest technology that suits their learning styles and inclinations. Digital natives in particular need an education system that uses natural teaching methods. This means using smart devices such as tablets, laptops, and interactive whiteboards to encourage participation and increase engagement.

For schools and districts, upgrading learning facilities and equipment is a smart investment choice. When purchasing smart education technology equipment, make sure you have the budget to have the right device administrator in place to ensure everything is properly managed. This allows both teachers and students to get the most out of classroom technology.

nadav avni

Nadav Avni is the Chief Marketing Officer at Radix Technologies. Nadav has been with Radix Technologies for the past four years, initially joining as Marketing Director. He has extensive experience in marketing at technology and advertising companies, where he previously held positions at VBox Communications, Leverate, and Nokia.

