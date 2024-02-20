What Apple Vision Pro means for traditional entertainment





Top Shot – Customers try Vision Pro at Apple Vision Pro launch at Apple The Grove… [+] The Vision Pro, the tech giant's $3,499 headset, marks its first major release since the Apple Watch nine years ago. (Photo by David Swanson/AFP) (Photo by David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP (via Getty Images)

When the iPhone was released in 2007, whether we knew it at the time or not, the world

nged. With the launch of Apple Vision Pro (AVP) in 2024, the world has changed again. Apple Vision Pro is Apple's answer to the VR headset or AR glasses question. It very consciously calls itself neither and literally offers a new way of looking at the world.

AVP is said to be the first piece of hardware to integrate the physical and digital worlds in an interesting and practical way that can be used to watch movies on a 100-foot surround sound screen or have immersive Facetime chats. There are some too. His 10-minute Apple film about the product shows how the device can have a huge impact on our lives. And it's clear that AVP's impact on the way we consume and experience entertainment is one of its greatest spheres of influence. AVP has solutions for streaming, viewing on multiple screens, and making live events more immersive.

look at me

Apple Vision Pro is ready to show us the future, but it's also ready to stream the past and present. Apple Vision Pro can stream video from the Internet through the Safari web browser. Certain streaming services also have apps accessed through the familiar App Store model for streaming video and audio content. This includes movies, TV shows, songs, etc.

The Disney+ app is fun. You can watch the movie in one of about four different 3D landscapes. I sat in a racer on Tatooine and watched a little Star Wars movie, but then switched to watching Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in his 3D. Unlike 3D TV and movies, which generally fail, the effect works well on headsets, writes CNBC reporter Todd Hazelton.

In his review, Haselton said that watching clips of Avatar: Waterways on the Vision Pro made it seem like you were in the water with the characters, making the experience even more immersive than watching it in person. I'm explaining. It will be displayed on an IMAX screen.

See more

Tim Bajarin, Chairman of Creative Strategies, is very bullish on this feature of AVP. If Hollywood adopts Vision Pro as a new medium for distributing its 3D movies, it's not necessarily a killer app, but it's a central application that will help Apple increase demand for Vision Pro. It could become one, he speculates.

Another way AVP is taking entertainment into the future is by providing a single device with things that previously required multiple devices. As Haselton reports, I'm using the NBA app updated to work with the Vision Pro, with the main game pinned to the center and the other games to the sides, allowing him to play four games at once. I streamed the game. It's wild.

look there

Additionally, AVP can take you to the room where it happened. Apple technology has the power to make you feel like you're part of an audience watching a sport at a stadium, or part of a group of fans cheering on a singer at a music concert. You can experience the excitement of the crowd from the comfort of your home or office without actually going to the venue.

Apple Vision Pro is also ready to take us to the next level when it comes to interactive and experiential learning. An example of how powerful this is is that instead of just hearing about history and cultural traditions, students can actually experience them, or at least feel like they do. Harvard University has already published a case study on the effectiveness of such an application.

everything here at once

Apple Vision Pro isn't trying to make traditional entertainment useless, unappealing, or obsolete. Instead, AVP functionality brings together multiple ways to enjoy entertainment streaming on-screen, across multiple screens, and on the fly, all on one device. And AVP does this not just on any device, but even on the highest quality devices.

Apple Vision Pro has a built-in micro-OLED display with 23 million pixels of resolution for each eye, more than any 4K TV. And the sound quality is equally impressive. AVP comes with dual-driver audio pods that are tuned right above your ears to provide a spatial audio experience that blends seamlessly with your real-world environment. The launch of AVP is the dawn of a new era, and its impact on traditional entertainment is just the beginning. How we approach communication and commerce and marry them with entertainment is powerful, and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with you.

