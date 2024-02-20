Google DeepMind alumni launch Bioptimus: Aiming to build the first universal biological AI model





As the French startup ecosystem continues to boom today with Mistral, Poolside, and Adaptive, Paris-based Bioptimus has launched a $35 million startup on a mission to build the first general-purpose AI-based model for biology. It emerged from stealth after raising a seed funding round. A new open science model connects biology at multiple scales, from molecules to cells to tissues to whole organisms, with generative AI.

Bioptimus brings together a team of Google DeepMind alumni and Owkin scientists (the AI ​​biotech startup is itself a French unicorn), leveraging the computing power of AWS and the data generation capabilities of Owkins to deliver global Access multimodal patient data from major academic hospitals in the United States. All of this creates a computational representation that establishes strong differentiation against public datasets and models trained on only a single data modality that cannot capture the full diversity of biology, according to a press release. You will be given the power to

Bioptimus can move faster than Google, leaders say

Jean-Philippe Vert, co-founder and CEO of Bioptimus, chief research and development officer at Owkin, and former head of research at Google Brain, said in an interview with VentureBeat that as a small, independent company, Bioptimus He said they can act faster and reap the benefits directly. Access to the data you need to train biological models.

We have the advantage of collaborating more easily and securely with our partners, establishing a level of trust in our work by sharing our AI expertise and making our models available for research. He said he was able to do so. This can be difficult for large technology companies. Bioptimus also leverages some of the most powerful sovereign controls on the market today.

Former Google DeepMind researcher Rodolphe Jenatton also joined the Bioptimus team and told VentureBeat that the Bioptimus research will be released as open source/open science at a similar level to the release of the Mistrals model. Transparency, sharing and community will be important to us, he said.

Other models are limited to specific aspects of biology

Currently, AI models are limited to specific aspects of biology, Vert explained. For example, several companies have begun building language models for protein sequences, he said, and he added that there are also efforts to build basic models for images of cells.

However, it is not possible to take a comprehensive view of biology as a whole. The good news is that AI technologies are converging very quickly and have several architectures that can integrate all data into a unified model, he explained. This is what we want to do. As far as I know, it doesn't exist yet. But even if we didn't do it, I'm sure someone else will do it in the near future.

The biggest bottleneck, he said, is access to data. It's completely different than training his LLM with texts on the web, he said. And that access, he noted, is something Biotimus has gained in large part through its partnership with Orkin.

VentureBeat's mission is to be a digital town square where technical decision makers can gain knowledge and transact on innovative enterprise technologies. Please see the briefing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/ai/google-deepmind-alumni-unveil-bioptimus-aiming-to-build-first-universal-biology-ai-model/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos