Houston expert says scaling startup success is key to energy transition





The global energy landscape faces unprecedented challenges, influenced by post-pandemic labor trends, geopolitical events like the Ukraine crisis, and the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions.

Achieving net-zero targets by 2050 and combating climate change will require massive investments of $5 trillion by 2030 and $4.5 trillion by 2050, reducing traditional energy production, distribution and Rapid changes are needed in the way we store and consume.

High-tech energy and climate startups are critical to a strong economy, driving innovation, economic growth, and increased productivity. These startups foster healthy competition, attract significant investment, contribute significantly to job creation, and outperform larger companies in job creation. The US, the leader in startups, will create more than 3.7 million new jobs in 2022, demonstrating startups' adaptability to market trends. India, which has the world's third largest startup ecosystem, has contributed to the creation of 860,000 jobs since Startup India was established, highlighting the importance of nurturing startups for sustainable economic dynamism and innovation.

The energy system of the future will consist of a myriad of new technologies that are being actively developed and expanded by climate change and energy startups around the world. These founding teams will need access to scaling resources to accelerate and expand their impact. Resources are extended by human resources, financial investments, demonstration opportunities, and physical facilities, which often require significant time and capital to build from the ground up. This inefficient resource allocation is especially evident among hard technology entrepreneurs. Participants in the startup community are organized around providing entrepreneurs with the necessary access to these resources.

“Our mission is to enable the widespread adoption of hydrogen by solving key challenges in hydrogen storage and transportation,” said Natasha Kostenuk, CEO of Ayrton. “Halliburton's strategic engineering and manufacturing support will enable us to scale our technology, conduct pilot demonstrations, and accelerate toward commercialization.”

Halliburton Institute is recognized for its diverse team and the support it provides to global entrepreneurs in sustainable ventures. The energy system of the future is envisioned to be comprised of a host of new technologies developed and expanded by climate and energy startups around the world. These startups require access to the scaling resources listed above. The Halliburton Institute serves as a conduit between established practitioners and start-up entrepreneurs, accelerating the latter's impact by providing access to these critical resources.

Infosys has launched the Infosys Innovation Fund to invest in entrepreneurial ventures across the world. Their investment philosophy is geared towards supporting innovation and purposeful solutions that are relevant to their clients' strategic priorities. This sets Infosys Innovation Fund apart from most other venture capital institutions in that we have a strong incentive to create long-term value for the end users of our technology and the companies building these solutions. is.

Infosys actively collaborates with emerging technology startups through the Infosys Innovation Fund. Infosys employs a DFV (Desirability, Feasibility, Viability) framework to strategically select startups and offer advantages such as market, financial, and technological scale. The Infosys Innovation Fund stands out for its motivation to create long-term value for end users and the companies that build innovative solutions. Infosys also operates an incubation center called Infosys Center for Emerging Technology Solutions (iCETS), which focuses on his NextGen services and delivery through client collaborations, startup partnerships, university collaborations, etc. .

Startups working with Infosys can benefit from access to the company's know-how, market knowledge, and strategic advisors from Infosys Consulting, a business consulting division focused on creating business value through innovation. Masu. By combining our expertise, we can guide entrepreneurs from idea to certification, proof of concept, prototype, minimum viable product (MVP), scale, and continuous discovery and delivery.

Open innovation and trusted partnerships in the era of energy transition

In the era of energy transition, open innovation and trusted partnerships are becoming essential elements for scaling the success of startups. Our collaborative culture and trusted partnerships with companies like Infosys and Halliburton Labs are essential to supporting and scaling startups in this rapidly evolving energy landscape. This move towards open innovation reflects a broader trend in the industry towards collaboration and sharing of expertise as key drivers of success in accelerating and achieving the goals of the global energy transition.

Scott Gale is executive director of the Halliburton Institute. Jason Till is an Experience Transformation and Innovation Partner at Infosys Consulting. Rima Thakkar is a principal in Infosys Consulting's Americas Energy Transition division. Laura Sacchi, Mandar Joshi, and Sonali Sakhare from Infosys Consulting contributed to this article.

This article was originally published on EnergyCapital.

