NCPDP Emmy Award Winner David Pogue Presents 2024 Annual Conference Keynote “Innovation Starts Here”





The CBS Sunday Morning correspondent, NOVA host, and former New York Times columnist will captivate and inspire conference attendees with talks that blend healthcare innovation with powerful storytelling. Register by February 26th to take advantage of early bird discount rates.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — NCPDP today announced that Emmy Award-winning CBS Sunday Morning correspondent, NOVA host, and former New York Times columnist David Pogue announced that he will deliver an engaging keynote speech. At the 2024 Technology & Business Annual Conference “Innovation Starts Here”. The annual conference, to be held May 6-8, 2024 at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona, will attract more than 700 participants representing a wide range of pharmacy and other healthcare-related industries. It is expected that participants will gather. .

Lee Ann Stember, President and CEO of NCPDP, said, “Mr. I'm excited to be able to inspire others, including others.” “Mr. Pogue will bring a diverse, interdisciplinary perspective that will challenge attendees at the NCPDP Annual Conference to think differently about the future of healthcare technology.”

As a New York Times bestselling author, CBS Sunday Morning correspondent, host of PBS's NOVA, and New York Times contributor, David Pogue is the go-to expert on disruptive technology and science in a rapidly changing world. . Covering AI, self-driving cars, the future of technology in healthcare, the post-robot world, climate change and more, David is a master at keeping the most up-to-date audience informed. His highly entertaining keynotes prove that science and technology can be beautifully combined with storytelling, humor, and often music and song. David provides valuable insight into how technology is impacting our work, business, health, society, and how we connect with each other now and in the future.

story continues

David has been at the forefront of emerging technology trends for decades. He wrote a weekly technology column for the New York Times for his 13 years. He wrote a monthly column for Scientific American for 10 years. His work on CBS Sunday Morning has won seven Emmy Awards. David is one of the world's best-selling “how-to” authors with over 120 titles and over 3 million copies in print. These include his seven books in the For Dummies series, his New York Times bestseller Pogue's Basics series of essential tips and shortcuts, and his Missing Manual series of computer books. His 2021 book How to Prepare for Climate Change (Simon & Schuster) provides practical advice for preparing for times of extreme weather and other climate-induced disruptions.

With broad appeal to general, business, healthcare, and technology audiences alike, David brings a breadth of knowledge, a charming wit, and the occasional song to center stage. Viewers will be entertained and informed with an enlightened perspective on the state of science and technology today and how it is shaping people's tomorrows.

NCPDP's 2024 Annual Technology & Business Conference, “Innovation Starts Here,” is open to all stakeholders in the healthcare industry. To register for the conference, please visit https://ncpdp.org/ac/register.aspx. Early bird pricing is available until February 26, 2024 at 5:00 PM MST.

You can download the free media registration form here.

For real-time updates before and during the event, follow @NCPDP on X, NCPDP on LinkedIn, or join the discussion using the hashtag #NCPDP24 for NCPDP's 2024 Annual Technology & Business Conference please.

About NCPDP The National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP) is a nonprofit American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) with over 1,500 members representing 1,500 organizations, including but not limited to insurance claims processors. It is made up of more than 1,000 members. Electronic standardization within the pharmacy services sector of data management and analytics vendors, federal and state government agencies, insurance companies, intermediaries, pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, professional services organizations, software and systems vendors, and the healthcare industry. and other interested parties. NCPDP provides a forum where diverse members can develop business solutions, including ANSI-accredited standards and guidance to facilitate the exchange of information related to medicines, supplies, and services within the health care system.

NCPDP is named in federal laws such as HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunications and Batch Standards, His SCRIPT Standard for Electronic Prescribing, and the Manufacturer Rebate Standard to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ, the industry's pharmacy credentialing resource, and continuously updated information on more than 3.7 million prescribers. Includes HCIdea, an innovative prescriber database. NCPDP's RxReconn is a legislative tracking program for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP standards, data services, products, educational programs, and work group meetings, visit us online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.

