3 tips and tricks to use Google Maps like a pro

Google Maps is amazing, but it can often be frustrating to get driving directions.

But if you have enough patience to understand the quirks of this app, it's a jewel box packed with other useful features.

Over 1 billion people use Google Maps regularly. But the app has a myriad of overlapping features, so it can be daunting to use it beyond the basics you're familiar with.

Try these three tips to improve Google Maps performance. (These instructions are for the app version, not the website.) Also, if you have any favorite tips, please let me know.

We hear you're avoiding Google Maps. Apple Maps might also do this.

Track your favorite spots using lists

I use this feature to save bird-watching spots, bike shops where I can get emergency repair help on the go, and restaurants I want to try with notes on dishes I've heard or read about.

To save a restaurant to your Google Maps list:

Search for restaurant name. Once the details are displayed,[ルート]Check the options to the right of[保存]Select the option and at the top of the next screen[新しいリスト]Tap. Give it a name like “Best Burgers Nom Nom.”in the upper right corner[作成]Tap. You can also keep your list private.[共有]You can also add friends and family to suggest their favorite burger spots.To see the list and individual locations within the list, go to the main Google Maps screen and click on the bottom row of the app.[保存済み]Tap.

Once you've saved a location to your list, you can tap it to add a note about this location. If your cousin Julie says you have to order cheesy onion rings at her burger joint, write that down in a note.

When you're out and about, open the Google Maps app to see if there's a restaurant nearby that's featured on our Best Burgers list.

In addition to lists, Google Maps also gives you the option to save places in similar “Want to Visit” or “Starred” categories. It can feel overwhelming. You can choose just one or use all three features separately.

Google said it is continually improving the Google Maps experience to make it easier to find useful information.

Download maps for areas with unstable cell phone service

If you're heading outside the United States and are worried about phone data charges, or if you're going somewhere with spotty cell phone service, try downloading a map.

Downloaded maps do not require cell reception to function properly.

To download a partial map in Google Maps:

Select the area you want to save. In the image above, I selected a part of Yorkshire, England, which I visited on holiday. Select your profile picture or initials in the top right corner of the screen. Choose an offline map, then choose your own map. Zoom in or out until you highlight the area you want to save. Tap Download. You can now access sections of the map even if you are not connected to the internet.

See turn-by-turn walking directions with visual pointers

Let's say you're half a mile away from a restaurant on your best burger list, but you don't know how to walk there.

on Google Maps[ルート案内]You can also click to see or enhance turn-by-turn instructions.

at the bottom right of the Google Maps screen.[ライブ]Click and point your phone at your surroundings. (Your phone may ask for permission to turn on its camera.)

Google will display a virtual arrow on your screen indicating the next left turn. It's similar to the Pokemon GO game, but with pedestrian guidance.

Be careful with this feature. You don't want to put yourself or others at risk by constantly holding your phone in front of your face. (If you use it like that, you will be scolded by the app.)

