Gaudio Lab unveils key AI audio technologies for the spatial computing era at MWC 2024





SEOUL, South Korea , Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Gaudio Lab, a leading AI audio technology company, will visit MWC We plan to participate in 2024.

Gaudio Lab will have a booth in the KOTRA Korea pavilion at MWC Barcelona, ​​giving attendees a glimpse of the key audio technologies that await in the next era of spatial computing. Spatial computing involves systems that seamlessly connect digital and physical reality. As major technology companies launch related devices such as Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3, seamless connectivity between spaces has emerged as a key development challenge.

At the Gaudio Lab, you can experience groundbreaking innovations first-hand at our booth, including Just Voice, which filters out ambient noise and instantly improves sound quality for an immersive audio experience. Equipped with FALL-E, which has a worldwide reputation for automatically generating high-quality audio from video input. Notably, FALL-E was also shown off to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who visited his CES booth at Gaudio Lab in January, and after experiencing the technology, he called it “awesome.” I expressed my impressions. Last but not least, Gaudio Sing is a real-time Karaoke He converter that converts your original music into Karaoke He tracks.

In conjunction with its participation at MWC, Gaudio Lab announced the release of Just Voice Lite, a real-time voice boosting application. A CES 2024 Innovation Award Winner and SXSW 2024 Innovation Award Finalist, Just Voice Lite dramatically reduces video conferencing fatigue by removing unwanted noise and enhancing audio in real-time. It is based on a unique technology that can reduce It also makes video content more accessible to people who use hearing aids or have difficulty hearing speech. It is currently released as a free PC application that anyone can download and use. This technology has been praised for its high quality and ease of integration, and will also be applied to NAVER CLOUD PLATFORM's Whale Browser.

Additionally, Gaudio Lab has been invited to participate in South by Southwest (SXSW) 2024, the world's largest interdisciplinary arts festival, to be held in Austin, Texas this March. Gaudio Lab was selected as a finalist in the Audio Experience category at this year's SXSW Innovation Awards and will be exhibiting its technology on-site. The results will be announced on March 11th local time.

“Gaudio Lab has always had a heart for contributing to the world with good sound, and we are pleased that this has been recognized at one of the world's leading exhibitions and festivals,” said Henney Oh, CEO of Gaudio Lab. I am. He added, “Starting with Just Voice Lite, we plan to release a variety of B2C apps and services so that all users can enjoy our technology.”

About Gaudio Lab

Gaudio Lab is a leading AI audio technology startup founded in 2015 after its headphone spatial audio technology was adopted as a binaural renderer for the ISO/IEC MPEG-H audio standard in 2014. Since its founding, the company has been working to develop technology that delivers superior audio experiences wherever there is sound, and has partnered with world-class strategic investors such as SoftBank Ventures, Samsung Venture Investment, and Naver Corporation. It is gaining attention and support from investors. Gaudio Lab's solutions continue to cross the boundaries between reality and virtual reality. Deliver optimized audio across a variety of platforms, including earphones, smartphones, VOD, VR/AR, theaters, and cars. Gaudio Lab has won the CES Innovation Award two years in a row (2024/2023), adopted the ANSI/CTA international standard (2022), and adopted the ISO/IEC MPEG-H international standard (2018, 2013). ) received a rating through. The company also won Best VR Innovation Company at the VR Awards in London (2017).

