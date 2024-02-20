PlayStation Portal was hacked by Google engineers – they turned it into the PSP of my dreams





The Tom's Guide team has split up on the PlayStation Portal. From questioning the meaning of handhelds that rely solely on remote play, to entertainment editors realizing how important these types of devices are to gameplay when using a TV, I personally love these The first of his two positions applies.

Well, two engineers at Google seem to agree. After “a month of hard work,” you can now run the PSP emulator locally on your device. The hacker community has quickly increased the value of this $199 machine.

how did they do it?

After over a month of effort, PPSSPP is now running natively on PlayStation Portal. Yes, I hacked it. With help from xyz and @ZetaTwo pic.twitter.com/AXuRROo6Ip February 19, 2024

see next

The first thing you should know is that engineers Andy Nguyen and Calle Svensson didn't need to make any changes to PS Portal's hardware to make it work; they used a “software-based” exploit to This means that you can now run the PPSSPP emulator locally on your internal storage.

So far, all we know is that Grand Theft Auto 3 will be running. Considering storage space, the number of games you can install may be a little limited.

Either way, being able to play without the need for remote play would be a huge step forward for handhelds. Nguyen confirmed that the emulation works “may be demonstrated in some videos this weekend.”

When will it be available?

Here is a brief disclaimer. Downloading the console's BIOS and ROM is against the law.

In all of my emulation work with Xbox Series S and Steam Deck, I'm creating ROMs for my own games, which is technically legal and Sony Computer Entertainment America vs. Bream vs. Sega vs. Judgments have been made in important cases such as Accolade. Please do the same and do not divulge copyright infringement.

We'll have to wait a while to find out when you'll be able to jailbreak PlayStation Portal with this workaround. Nguyen admitted, “There are no plans for a release in the near future and there is still a lot of work to be done.”

Getting a PSP emulator here is just the beginning. Now that these engineers have lifted the lid on being able to run software locally on Portal, the possibilities for emulation and the opportunity to truly use this as a portable gaming system are endless.

More about Tom's guide



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/gaming/handheld-gaming/playstation-portal-hacked-by-google-engineers-theyve-transformed-it-into-the-psp-of-my-dreams The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos