Advancing Innovation > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





The amount, speed, and complexity of change and the number of adversarial threats make it imperative to scale innovation at the Department of Defense. The Defense Innovation Board's sole focus is to provide advice and recommendations on expanding and promoting innovation within the department.

Established in 2016 by Ash Carter, the 25th Secretary of Defense, DIB provides independent, practical, actionable advice to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary through the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering to advance innovation. Established to provide recommendations. Inside the Department of Defense.

The Board is comprised of experts from industry, academia, and the national security community, providing diverse insight into the Department's biggest challenges. The DIB is currently chaired by businessman Mike Bloomberg, and also includes Gilda Barabino, who has a PhD in chemical engineering. Sue Gordon. Reid Hoffman. Mary Meeker. Retired Navy Admiral Michael Mullen. Charles Phillips. Will Roper holds a PhD in mathematics. Ryan Swan. And Mac Thornberry.

DIB has long added value to the Department by providing recommendations to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Defense on innovation in several areas including artificial intelligence, software, data, digital transformation, cultural transformation, and workforce development. Ta.

The Board of Directors is now celebrating its 8th anniversary and is as active as ever. Since her appointment in 2021, DIB has carried out his four major studies containing over 20 comprehensive recommendations. He is currently conducting two additional studies.

The first two completed studies were completed in just over two months and were submitted to the Department of Defense on January 26 and focused on building a National Defense Science and Technology Strategy and addressing the “Valley of Death” . A vendor's transition of a prototype or commercially available product to a Department of Defense contract. His two most recent completed studies were published in January 2024 and focused on lowering barriers to innovation and building a DoD data economy.

The study focused on lowering internal barriers to innovation, examining seven key areas, from leadership and security to enterprise licensing agreements and dual-use technology. We have outlined specific barriers, highlighted the business outcomes that can result from their removal, and provided practical recommendations for implementation. Important and overarching recommendations included the need for DoD leaders to lead by example and foster cultural change to drive innovation.

The data economy study focuses on how and why the department needs to establish reliable, scalable data access that recognizes and treats data as a product that will ultimately be used to support the warfighter. I guessed it. The study also provided best practices adapted from the industry and adapted to the sector's context in seven key areas: leadership, people, process, technology, data, incentives, and implementation.

DIB is currently conducting two new additional studies to address and scale innovation from two different but related angles. It's about how to optimize innovation with allies and partners and how to align incentives to accelerate technology adoption in the sector.

Our research focused on allies and partners examines the current challenges facing how we innovate together. This includes improving supply chain issues, understanding the comparative technological advantages of allies and partners, investigating threats to sustainable and lasting interoperable partnerships, and fostering collaboration and partnership within the security innovation ecosystem. This includes exploring opportunities to further deepen our efforts.

Incentive research identifies gaps between current DoD incentive structures and related industry incentive structures and identifies elements and practices that can be adopted and adapted to DoD incentive structures to close such gaps. Design communication and deployment plans to extract and disseminate. We then scale such incentive alignment structures and develop metrics to track progress in aligning incentive structures across different stakeholders.

For more information about these studies and the Defense Innovation Board, visit https://Innovation. Defense.gov/.

