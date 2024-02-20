



St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has appointed Lisa Jordan, MA, MBA, as the hospital's first senior vice president of technology commercialization, leading industry partnerships and the commercialization of innovations. Jordan will collaborate with researchers to bring more new technologies, innovations, and scientific advances to the clinic, enabling breakthroughs from St. Jude's labs to benefit more patients. I will continue to do so.

The move is part of the university's 2022-2027 strategic plan, which will enable St. Jude researchers to collaborate with industry partners, launch startups, or expand licensing efforts to existing companies. It represents a new initiative to help patent, license and commercialize research. Jordan is an experienced life sciences entrepreneur with expertise in commercializing innovations, working with an existing team of scientists, clinicians, and technology transfer experts to engage investors and industry advisors. We plan to hire a team of Jordan also intends to build accelerator capabilities to further drive St. Jude's innovation and reduce risk, increasing the likelihood that innovations will be successfully approved by regulators and commercially available. . In her new role at St. Jude, she will report to Terrence Geiger, MD, senior vice president and associate director of academic and biomedical operations.

By recruiting an executive of Lissus's caliber and experience to this newly created position, Geiger hopes to ensure that the groundbreaking discoveries made at St. Jude reach as many people in need as possible. He said this would maximize the chances of delivery.

“Lissas' experience, vision and leadership will help drive innovation at St. Jude,” said James R. Downing, M.D., St. Jude's president and CEO. We are excited to have her lead this new team and support researchers in their work to accelerate advances in treatment, prevention, and cures for devastating childhood diseases.

As a former venture capitalist, Jordan has managed a portfolio of life science investments, served on the boards of numerous start-up companies, founded start-up companies, and successfully raised and managed millions of dollars in capital investments.

“I am humbled by St. Jude's mission and excited to lead this new team,” Jordan said. This new role will allow me to leverage my background and skills to bring much-needed discoveries to patients around the world.

Prior to joining St. Jude, Jordan served as the resident director of the University of Utah PIVOT Center. In that role, she advised university decision makers on upcoming investment opportunities and provided guidance to entrepreneurs on fundraising and startup operations. She earned her MBA in Healthcare Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Engineering from Florida International University.

