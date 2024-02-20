Hottest Topics at the 2024 EIT Awards





There were no Irish winners at this year's EIT Summit Awards, but Dublin-based biotech research spin-out company BioSimulytics made it to the final.

Johannes Eiglsperger, who only joined BioSimulytics as CTO last Friday, took to the stage today (February 20) at the EIT Awards in Brussels to deliver a three-minute elevator pitch for the company.

BioSimulytics is a spin-out from NovaUCD at University College Dublin, specializing in AI-based software to improve drug development. Most recently, he was selected as a finalist in the EIT Innovation Team Award category, along with two of his other companies (HIQ-CARB from Germany and Altris AB from Sweden).

BioSimulytics did not win this time, but both nominees in the same category did. The Innovation Team Award went to Altris AB, which focuses on sustainable battery technology.

Meanwhile, HIQ-CARB won the highest public choice award, chosen by the general public as their favorite finalist. A German company produces sustainable nanomaterials for high-performance batteries. The initiative aims to give people access to fast charging for EVs and help them extend the performance of their battery-powered devices.

However, BioSimulytics isn't walking away completely empty-handed. Support was received through EIT's Health Mentoring Network, EIT Digital Innovation Factory, and EIC Accelerator. As well as the Dublin network, the business also works with his UCT Prague.

BioSimulytics' new CTO had the opportunity to interact with founders, scientists, and researchers from across Europe, including finalists from other award categories (EIT Changemaker, EIT Venture, and the aforementioned EIT Public Choice). All finalists qualified for this final category, which is a wildcard type award. The finalists came from Ireland, Egypt, Spain, France, Portugal, Slovenia, Finland, Germany and Sweden.

Other winners on the night included Finland-based Warmy, a startup specializing in cellulose-based biofoam that serves as a sustainable alternative to plastic foam that pollutes oceans and harms marine life; The company's co-founder, Mohamed Elamir, was also included. Elamir from Egypt won in the Changemaker category.

His co-finalists are Alba Forns, Spanish co-founder and COO of Climatize, an impact investment platform aimed at helping climate innovators access capital for their projects; did. Fawns was named to Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 in the Social Impact category in 2023 and began his entrepreneurial career while in college.

Axel Rimbaud (from France) from the Chilean road safety organization MEL was the third finalist in the Changemaker category. This NGO aims to reduce road fatalities by promoting public transport. Rambo talked about losing his girlfriend in a tragic car accident. He won second place in the Public Choice Award category.

The winner of the EIT Venture award for established companies was Portuguese company Enline. The company's sensorless digital twin technology aims to optimize monitoring of power transmission assets and provide insights such as landslide monitoring. It is currently expanding into the US market.

French company inHEART is also working in the digital twin field and was a finalist in the Enline category, but did not win on the day. The third finalist was Slovenian hydrogen technology company ReCatalyst. It aims to decarbonize the energy and travel sectors using catalytic materials.

Today there was hopeful news for two Irish-based female entrepreneurs, Barbara Oliveira and Christina Purtill. Both women have been announced as candidates for the European Women Innovator Award. Oliveira is co-founder and CCO of Luminate Her Medical, a Galway-based startup developing ways to address the side effects of cancer treatments. Ms. Purtill is her CEO of Plio Surgical, a start-up company that manufactures implants to treat colorectal surgery in a minimally invasive manner.

Ms. Purtill was nominated in the Women's Leadership category and Ms. Oliveira was nominated in the Rising Innovators Group. There are a total of 10 finalists across all categories, and the winners will be announced at the European Innovation Council's Research and Innovation Summit next month.

Find out how new technology trends will change tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, Apple, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siliconrepublic.com/innovation/eit-awards-2024-brussels-winners The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos