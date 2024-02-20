Mario vs. Donkey Kong Review: A Unique Nintendo Switch Game





Jason R. Rich

Hold on to your plumber's wrench, because Mario is back for a new Nintendo Switch exclusive adventure. This time his co-star (and nemesis in this case) is none other than Donkey Kong. On the day Mario vs. Donkey Kong was released, Nintendo sent me a copy of his review of this action-puzzle game that can be played on all versions of the Nintendo Switch.

I've been playing Mario vs. Donkey Kong for hours on my Nintendo Switch OLED model in both handheld mode and TV mode (using a Nintendo Switch Pro controller). I soon found out that countless hours of fun lay ahead, but also many challenges. It was a side-scrolling adventure that also required us to think creatively to solve puzzles while racing against time.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is based on a Game Boy Advance game released in May 2004 (about 20 years ago). Even if you have mastered the game in the past, there are new and more challenging experiences waiting for you. Read on to learn about the time I played Mario vs. Donkey Kong and find out if this is the next game to add to your Nintendo Switch library.

Overview of “Mario vs. Donkey Kong” Jason R. Rich

Platform: Nintendo Switch | Number of players: 1 or 2 | Rating: E ​​(all) | Publisher: Nintendo | Game file size: 1.3GB | Genre: Action/Puzzle | Supported Switch play modes: TV mode, Tabletop mode, handheld mode | Release date: February 16, 2024

At the end of each world, Mario confronts Donkey Kong.Nintendo

This game is all about solving puzzles, so if you don't have the patience to figure out how to help Mario progress through each level, this game isn't for you. Sure, there's quite a bit of running, jumping, climbing, and jumping around, but this is mostly to help Mario move around and solve puzzles.

Each level has lots of puzzles. Some offer more obvious solutions than others.Nintendo

The story is as follows. Mario builds a successful toy factory that manufactures Mini Mario toys. The factory was running smoothly and producing lots of fun toys, but one day Donkey Kong came and stole them all.

He hides these toys within a seemingly endless maze level, so it's up to Mario to retrieve each missing Mini Mario and return them to the toy box. To do this, explore each level, find a way to move through that level as quickly as possible, find a giant gold key that will be used to unlock the next level, and find Donkey Kong in each level. You need to collect the Mini Mario you left behind. Complete the levels and avoid traps and obstacles left by Donkey Kong for Mario.

One of your goals in each world is to retrieve the stolen Mini Mario.Nintendo

Mario vs. Donkey Kong has two gameplay modes. Gamers will be forced to race against time in each level. When the clock reaches zero, its level is reset, so you have to start from the beginning. Meanwhile, each level contains traps and enemies that can cost Mario his life. And to make things even more complicated, whenever Mario has to drop a golden key to solve a puzzle, a 12-second timer is activated. If the timer reaches zero before Mario picks up the key again, the key returns to its original location.

Oh, and there are colored switches too. A lot of them. Then, depending on its color, it will clear the way or block the path.

Once you have collected Mini Mario in each world, you must bring him back to the safe toy box.Nintendo

The second gameplay mode removes the main timer, but still requires gamers to solve the same puzzles and achieve the same goals. The timer associated with each golden his key remains active. Yes, this second mode of his is a little easier, but you still have to solve many serious puzzles. There are also objects that Mario can pick up, throw, and move. These should also be used strategically.

10 things that make Mario vs. Donkey Kong a fun adventure

The game is very puzzle-driven, so it offers a much different dynamic than your typical Mario action-adventure.

Each world within Mario vs. Donkey Kong is completely different.Nintendo

Gamers must help Mario use a wide range of moves and skills to outsmart enemies and overcome obstacles. For some gamers, this different format is appealing. If you're a gamer who prefers nonstop action (as opposed to puzzle solving), Mario vs. Donkey Kong probably isn't the game for you.

Here are 10 things I really like about this game.

Colorful graphics and music pay homage to the classic Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong adventures. Mario vs. Donkey Kong can be played on the classic Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED model, or Nintendo Switch Lite. Supports handheld mode, tabletop mode, and TV mode of the system. The main character of this game is Mario, but his two-player mode allows a second player to join him as Toad. Some levels and obstacles change a bit when a second player joins, so even if you've already figured out some levels on your own, you can expect some differences when revisiting them with another player . The game has over 130 of his features. Unique levels in 8 very different worlds, including Mario Toy His Company, Donkey Kong Jungle, Mystic Forest, Merry Miniland, and Slippery Summit. Each level is filled with different puzzles, obstacles, enemies to outwit, and interesting ways to outsmart Donkey Kong. The puzzles in each level become more difficult and gamers must help Mario learn and master different skills and special moves. In the classic style mode of the game, each level has a timer. If the value reaches zero before completing the goal for that level, you will start from the beginning of the level. However, choosing the casual style eliminates the need for a main timer and allows checkpoints to be activated in each level, allowing Mario to receive additional attacks without having to go back to the beginning. For gamers looking for a bigger challenge, features include: Plus world mode. In each world you will discover more complex puzzles. Nintendo Throughout each level, you'll find bonus presents. Collecting them all in each level will give you a rating of “Perfect”. Earning enough of these will unlock 16 bonus his levels. These are the most challenging of all. If you manage to clear the game (all 130 levels), there is a Time Attack mode that allows you to go back to the beginning and revisit each level, but it will take less time to clear. There are also some additional surprises. At the end of each world, Mario faces off against Donkey Kong in arcade-style, action-oriented combat. It requires quick reflexes, perfect timing and the use of all the skills at your disposal. Mario Master so far. Mario vs. Donkey Kong Gameplay

Even after solving the core puzzle of the level (which can be a challenge in itself), you'll need perfect timing and quick reflexes. True, at first it is easy, but gradually the puzzles become more complex and the goals become more difficult.

In casual mode, there is no time limit to complete each level, but you must solve puzzles, overcome obstacles, and find the best way to reach your desired destination.Nintendo

At times, I found the game frustrating. Once you figure out how to solve the puzzles (often requiring multiple attempts), you must complete specific objectives within each level. Also, if you are playing in Classic mode, you will always have to move fast as you are racing against time.

While some levels could be completed in a few minutes, others required revisiting multiple times and felt a bit repetitive. However, as soon as I passed a certain level, a new challenge was pleasantly greeted.

What I didn't like about Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Some of the puzzle solutions weren't obvious at all and required a lot of trial and error. Additionally, it wasn't always easy to understand the core goal of each level or how to reach certain areas within a level. Mario vs. Donkey Kong showcases some great graphics and animation, but some of the core gameplay is quite complex. It's similar to the original game from 20 years ago. The game's combination of being a traditional 2D platformer with action-adventure elements and the need to solve sometimes complex puzzles isn't always balanced. Some levels are very action-oriented, while others are more focused on strategy and puzzle solving. If you're expecting a traditional “Super Mario” style game, this isn't it. Younger gamers will likely find this game frustrating and too complicated, while seasoned gamers will probably find it too easy. Therefore, it is perfect for casual gamers (ages 12 and up). Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Final Thoughts

Gamers who fondly remember playing this on the Game Boy Advance will enjoy the nostalgic elements. For young gamers, Mario vs. Donkey Kong offers something new and unique. It takes advantage of the Nintendo Switch's core features while offering several gameplay modes that can keep the right type of gamer entertained for hours on end. If you're not the type of gamer who enjoys puzzles, you may find the game fun at first, but it will eventually become frustrating and repetitive.

Looking for more existing Nintendo Switch games to play? Be sure to check out our in-depth reviews of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario PRG, and our article on the best Nintendo Switch games to play right now.

Jason R. Rich

Jason R. Rich (www.JasonRich.com) is an internationally recognized consumer technology expert with over 30 years of writing experience. He is also an excellent writer and photographer. One of his recently published books, Remote His Worker's Handbook: How to Work Effectively from Anywhere ($24.99, Entrepreneur Books), is available now on Amazon and wherever books are sold can.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/mario-vs-donkey-kong-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos