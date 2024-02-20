How to manage your personal brand with Google





Jason Barnard is an entrepreneur, author, and CEO of Calicube, a groundbreaking digital marketing agency.

When you search your name on Google, do the search results really reflect who you are? Do they fairly represent your personal brand, or are they inconsistent? Will they be confused with people with the same name?

In today's digital age, where first impressions are often formed online, it's important to ask yourself: Is Google accurately representing my brand in its search results, or is my brand being drowned out by a wave of unrelated websites and people sharing my name?

Dilute and inaccurate search results for your name mean search engines are confused about your personal brand, which can negatively impact your brand. Search engines don't do this intentionally. They're just not as smart as we think.

Are you willing to share search results for your name with potential customers, employers, or business partners? If not, we have good news. By educating Google, you can take control of your personal brand online instead of expecting a machine to understand.

How to take control of your brand

To manage your personal brand, start with your personal website. A website is the central hub of identity and authority on the web. Your website doesn't have to be large. A simple one or two page site is sufficient.

Here's how you can use your personal website to improve search results for your name.

1. Establish your identity. Use this website to clearly define who you are, what you do, and why you can be trusted. Clarity helps search engines understand and represent your brand accurately and positively.

2. Control the narrative. A personal girlfriend website means designating yourself the primary source of information about your brand. Google uses your personal website as a home base when displaying search results for your name.

3. Duplicate the information. Replicate this clear message consistently across your social media profiles, industry directories, guest articles, and other digital platforms to enhance the information search engines can find about you online.

4. Monitor search engine results for your name. Find and update any discrepancies. Make sure any inconsistent results match the information about you on her website.

Building an easy-to-understand personal website, having a consistent online presence, and monitoring and adjusting your brand's SERP information are fundamental to eliminating clutter and educating search engines about who you are. . You can effectively influence and improve how search engines display information about you in search results.

Actively manage your personal brand online

How search engines present your personal brand can make or break professional opportunities. People Google your name when they see you. (You've done that for others, I'm sure.) Are you happy with what they see when they look you up?

You can proactively manage your brand online instead of relying on technology to do its job properly. Proactively managing your personal brand starts with establishing a clear and consistent narrative across all digital platforms. Start with your personal website, the foundation of your online identity (the place Google uses to see what it's learned about you elsewhere online). This strategic approach allows you to present an accurate and reliable digital footprint wherever your audience engages.

When search engines understand your personal brand, they will represent your brand positively, accurately, and convincingly, making Google your digital business card. You can give that online business card to anyone.

